Game publisher counts down to a new Revolution with development of a gaming ecosystem on a blockchain platform

A spotlight on gaming

ABI Game Studio has launched more than 100 games with more than two billion downloads, in just seven years since its establishment.

According to Sensor Tower statistics, ABI Game Studio was listed among the top 20 largest game publishers globally in the first quarter of 2021. The 456 Survival game, developed by ABI, has knocked out other rivals to achieve first place in the US market and 75 other countries with two million downloads per day.

ABI Game Studio not only plays the role of publisher but is also a backer or investor of famous games, such as Summoners Era: Idle Arena of Heroes.

Mr Hung T.M., chief executive of ABI Game Studio, says: “ABI Game Studio’s mission is to create games for players. We are not standing only as a game publisher but also as a reliable backer and lasting partner because we want to open new doors and push the gaming industry development to the next stage. According to the new trend of technology, ABI Game Studio is supporting both traditional games and NFT games such as Summoners Era: Idle Arena of Heroes.”

“We not only develop games but also provide opportunities to engage in game production for everyone,” he adds.

Such passion to leapfrog to the next level is driving ABI to develop its new milestone: Galaxy Attack Revolution – its first NFT game and the first of the ABI ecosystem as well.

New experience with Galaxy Attack Revolution

Galaxy Attack Revolution (GAR) is inspired by Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (GASS) – the top game from ABI Game Studio with more than 150 million downloads and over two million active users daily. GAAS also features in-app trading activity with the highest in-app advertising income for ABI Game Studio.

In the GAR universe, users are not passive participants but play an important role in the future development of the game, too. But there is no holding back in the fun department and reaping valuable rewards at the same time.

Galaxy Attack: Revolution will be unleashed worldwide at the end of December, and is predicted to be a smash hit in both the gaming and blockchain industries.

“With GAR, users can play an NFT game by a totally new way and get open opportunities,” says Mr Hùng.

So, what makes Galaxy Attack: Revolution so liberating for people?

“First of all, it’s a free NFT game unlike other NFT games where you need to pay an amount to join. We want everyone to come and experience the game, create a massive funnel of players to enter the game. Because we don’t want users to face any barriers to entry,” he notes.

GAR is not only much more exciting, but is also not a one-time, standalone project. It is the start of an ecosystem, the aptly named ABI ecosystem.

Mr Hùng explains: “Anything you can find in gaming universe, you can find in the ABI ecosystem. As the world is moving towards Metaverse, we want to create well-connected worlds and systems for our games as well. The ABI ecosystem is our first shot into this new and exciting world. Within the ABI ecosystem, we want players to move and play seamlessly between games.”

The ABI ecosystem will provide a significant launchpad for NFT gaming and forge a new way for players to interact with the gaming world.

ABI Game Studio has also signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with VeriChains – one of the five biggest blockchain audit suppliers worldwide – to track its mission to take the next great leap forward in gaming.