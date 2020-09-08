Gadgets at IFA 2020 that caught our eyes

Here are the gadgets announced at IFA 2020 that caught our eyes.

Acer Spin 7

Local availability and pricing yet to be announced

Acer's refreshed Spin 7 convertible is the first device to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip, which wasunveiled at IFA 2020. The chip will work with 5G networks that use the mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies.

The convertible's handy 1.4kg metal chassis houses a Wacom-based rechargeable stylus that enables note-takingand sketching on its 14-inch touchscreen. Acer claims that the Spin 7 will have "multi-day battery life".

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371)



PHOTO: ASUS



Local availability and pricing yet to be announced

The Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is an Intel Evo laptop powered by the latest 11th-generation Core i7 processor. It wakesfrom sleep in a second or less, has a battery life of over nine hours and supports the latest technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

Adding to its premium feel is its 4K Oled screen that offers a wide colour gamut and deep blacks. It is also very handy at just 1.2kg.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential



PHOTO: LENOVO



$119 from Nov

This Google Assistant-powered smart clock is a modern take on the traditional alarm clock. Besides the time, its old-school LED screen also shows the weather and temperature.

Set your alarm using the buttons or ask the Google Assistant to do it. Of course, the Google Assistant can also be used to control other smart home devices or play your favourite tunes through the clock's 3W speaker. A nice touch: it has a USB port for charging other devices by your bedside.

Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip



PHOTO: PHILIPS



Local availability and pricing yet to be announced

Fans of Philips' Ambilight televisions can now add their mood-changing LEDs on any TV. The newly-announced Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip sticks to the back of a TV and synchronises its LEDs with the onscreen content. You'll need a separately-sold Hue Bridge.

The lightstrip's LEDs offer over 16 million colours. It comes in three different sizes for 55-, 65- and 75-inch TVs. To customise the LEDs' colours, speed and intensity, users will need the Philips Hue Sync desktop app or the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box (with the Hue Sync mobile app).

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier



PHOTO: LG



Local pricing and availability yet to be announced

In this Covid-19 pandemic age, a mask is a must. LG's PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is essentially a mask on steroids.

It employs two H13 Hepa filters - similar to the ones used in the LG home air purifiers - and two fans with respirator sensors to detect the cycle and volume of a wearer's breath. This allows the fans to automatically speed up or slow down tomake breathing effortless. Its built-in 820mAh rechargable abattery is said to offer up to eight hours of operation.

Harman Kardon Citation 200



PHOTO: HARMAN INTERNATIONAL



Local pricing and availability yet to be announced

This portable wireless smart speaker comes with Google Assistant, so you can ask it for the weather. It also supports Apple AirPlay for streaming music from your iPhone.

It features a 1-inch tweeter, and a 5-inch mid-range driver, as well as dual passive radiators for pumping out the deep bass. The Citation 200 is said to last up to 8 eight hours on a full charge. It is also splash-proof, so you can bring it to the beachwhen you need to relax.

Honor Watch GS Pro



PHOTO: HONOR



Local pricing and availability yet to be announced

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch that is built to withstand the elements, meeting 14 categories of the US military MIL-STD-810G standard tests for toughness, with water resistance down to a depth of 50m.

It has a 1.39-inch Amoled circular touchscreen display, with built-in heart rate monitor and GPS for accurate tracking of your runs. And it comes with more than 100 workout modes, including mountain climbing, skiing and hiking. Furthermore, it is said to have a long 25-day battery life on smartwatch mode and lasts 48 hours on GPS mode.