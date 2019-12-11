Gadget gift guide

For that special someone

Jabra Elite Active 65t ($248)

For her workout sessions at the gym or track, consider the Jabra Elite Active 65t. It offers a snug fit that stays secure while running. These IP65-rated headphones also come with a two-year warranty against damage from sweat and dust.

Its sound quality is comparable with the best true wireless headphones in the market. She can also use the companion mobile app to tweak the sound profile. And with two microphones in each earbud, she will always sound loud and clear while making calls.

Huawei X Gentle Monster eyewear ($590)

With the Huawei X Gentle Monster eyewear, she can enjoy music without wearing headphones.

This cool pair of shades, which Huawei designed with South Korean brand Gentle Monster, is basically a Bluetooth headset masquerading as sunglasses.

Built into the temples of the eyewear frame are microphones and speakers. The glasses are controlled by tapping its sides. It comes with a stylish spectacles case that doubles as a wireless charger for the eyewear.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 ($155)

DJI has just about perfected the smartphone gimbal, making the Osmo Mobile 3 the perfect companion for his next holiday.

New to the third iteration is a foldable design that is more portable than its predecessor. Other improvements include a new phone holder that makes it easier to balance the phone and a front-handle trigger button for easy control of the gimbal.

New software features such as Story Mode will help him quickly create videos with multiple preset shooting templates while simple gestures can now be used to start a recording or take a photo.

Apple AirPods Pro ($379)

Jazz up his iPhone with the Apple AirPods Pro, arguably the best true wireless headphones for his phone.

Apple's latest AirPods have been redesigned with a shorter ear stem and now use ear tips. Three different sizes of ear tips are included for better fit and noise isolation. In addition, there is now active noise cancellation that mutes his surroundings so that he can enjoy his music.

For safety or to conserve the battery life, the noise cancellation feature can be easily disabled with a touch.

Ikea Tradfri Gateway Kit ($99)

Does she like to tinker? Has she talked about improving the home? Get her started on smart lighting with the Ikea Tradfri Gateway Kit.

It comes with two E14 (small base) and one E27 (large base) smart bulbs, a remote control and a wired gateway or hub. Using the Ikea Home app (available for iOS and Android), she can create groups of lights and control them easily.

Ikea's smart lights work with popular smart home platforms from Amazon, Apple and Google, making it easy to add voice control to the mix.

Google Nest Hub ($189)

Does he like cooking up a storm? If so, the Google Nest Hub would be an invaluable gift.

On top of livening up the kitchen by streaming music from Spotify and YouTube, the Nest Hub can keep him updated on the latest news.

It is also a great helper as Google Assistant can guide him step by step in making a dish or act as a stopwatch to ensure the food is cooked to perfection. And the best thing is he can do all this with just his voice.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (from $129)

For the outdoor photographer, the rugged yet lightweight SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is an ideal gift.

Weighing around 40g and built to survive rain and dust (IP55 rating), this solid-state drive offers fast speeds that are handy when saving large video files on the go.

It has a USB-C port with an included USB-C to USB-A adaptor, so it will work with both Windows and Mac computers.

To secure his data from prying eyes, install SanDisk's SecureAccess software to password-protect files using 128-bit encryption.

Sonos One smart speaker ($329)

Unlike most smart speakers in the market, the Sonos One actually sounds good.

The speaker, which recently gained support for Google Assistant in Singapore, comes with far-field microphones to catch voice commands across a noisy room.

With its compact and minimalist design, the Sonos One fits right into any home. And if you have the budget, buy two and pair them together for a proper stereo experience.

It can also work as a surround speaker with other Sonos audio products like the Playbar or Beam.

Logitech M585 ($49)

For the multitasking office worker, the Logitech M585 will improve her productivity and declutter her desk.

This compact and affordable mouse can be paired with two computers (Windows or Mac) at the same time. Thanks to Logitech's Flow software, the mouse cursor can move seamlessly from one computer to the other.

More importantly, this software also lets her use the mouse to copy files, photos and text from one computer to the other with just a couple of clicks.

Fossil Julianna HR smartwatch ($509)

The new Fossil Julianna HR smartwatch is a high-tech accessory that will look good on her wrist.

Powered by Google's Wear OS platform, this stylish smartwatch works with both iPhones and Android phones. It has all the features you would expect from such a device, such as built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking and phone notifications.

And unlike the squarish Apple Watch, the Fossil's circular display resembles that of a regular watch. It looks clear and vibrant too, thanks to its Amoled screen.

For kids

Ubtech Astrobot Cosmos kit ($279)

Introduce your child to coding in a fun way with the Ubtech Astrobot Cosmos Kit.

This kit comes with 371 snap-together pieces that can be used to build three different robots. Simply download the companion app (available for iOS and Android) and follow the 360-degree animated building instructions.

Once the robot has been assembled, your child can program it using a visual block-based programming language to make it navigate obstacles and pick up objects.

Fitbit Ace 2 ($98)

Get your kids off the couch with the Fitbit Ace 2 activity tracker. It offers step challenges and other fun incentives to encourage kids to stay active, while friendly reminders nudge them to move and stretch their legs.

They can also express their individuality by customising the clock faces and choosing their own avatar and cover photos for the companion app.

The activity tracker itself is built to withstand rough handling and is water-resistant to a depth of 50m. It offers up to five days of battery life.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D-O Interactive Droid ($299.90 from Amazon.sg)

With the latest Star Wars movie, The Rise Of Skywalker, set to open in Singapore next Tuesday, the D-O Interactive Droid - a robot toy based on a new droid character from the upcoming movie - would be a timely gift.

Using an app, your child can make the toy zoom around on its unicycle. In addition, the app can direct the robot to show sadness or happiness through the movements of its head and LED lights.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad ($96.56 from Amazon.sg)

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad adds a tactile dimension to game-based learning that you do not get with just an app.

While it still requires an iPad (which has to be connected to the Osmo base), it uses physical pieces in its games, which claim to teach skills such as reading and hand-eye coordination, as well as improve your child's confidence in mathematics and problem-solving.

A parent app lets you track your child's progress.

VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix (from $41)

Cute in either pink or blue, the VTech Kidizoom camera offers budding photographers a chance to snap their own photos and videos.

Turn its 2-megapixel camera around to take selfies automatically with its face-detection feature. Photos can be enhanced with 35 fun photo effects, while four built-in games ensure that your child will never be bored of it.

It is durable too, with a rugged plastic body that can survive minor drops and knocks.

For gamers

Logitech G502 Hero ($129, buy-one-get-one-free promotion starts tomorrow till Dec 31 at all major IT retailers, while stocks last)

The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse features an advanced optical sensor with a maximum sensitivity of 16,000 dots per inch and a maximum speed of 400 inches per second.

In other words, your video game-playing friends or relatives will love this gift as it can give them the speed edge during their virtual battles.

The mouse lets users customise their preferred moves and commands to its 11 programmable buttons. Individual gaming profiles can be stored directly to the mouse, so users take it anywhere they go.

The mouse also comes with five 3.6g weights that can be inserted into its bottom for different weight configurations to suit the user's gaming preference.

Aftershock Vapor 15 Pro (from $1,946)

Weighing 1.87kg, the Aftershock Vapor 15 Pro is the lightest gaming laptop in the world to feature Nvidia's flagship RTX 2070 graphics processing unit.

Featuring the ninth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to 32GB of system memory, it offers superb gaming performance.

It has a 15.6-inch full high-definition display with a refresh rate of 144Hz that reduces stutter and screen tearing. Packing a massive six-cell 94-watt-hour battery, it can last up to 10 hours of use.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S ($485)

If you are looking for the best gaming headset to reward your gamer kid for clearing the PSLE hurdle, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S fits the bill.

It uses high-end audio company Audeze's 100mm planar transducer drivers and comes with the Waves Nx 3D audio technology for accurate sound positioning. And it can track even the tiniest head movements at nearly 1,000 times a second to deliver pinpoint sound localisation for highly realistic in-game audio.

In other words, this gaming headset will greatly enhance the wearer's gaming experience by allowing superb awareness of the virtual environment.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Zacian & Zamazenta Edition ($329)

If your loved one is a Pokemon fan, the Nintendo Switch Lite - Zacian & Zamazenta Edition will make a great gift.

Zacian and Zamazenta are the legendary Pokemon found respectively in the new Pokemon Sword and Shield games. This special-edition game console not only lets one play the two games, which are not included, but also enjoy the graphics motif of Zacian and Zamazenta that adorn the console.

Furthermore, this console is about $200 cheaper than the original Switch. The Switch Lite features a smaller 5.5-inch touchscreen display (the Switch has a 6.2-inch display), with integrated controls instead of the Switch's detachable controls.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition ($210.90)

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is essentially a compact version of the flagship Huntsman mechanical keyboard. It does not have the keypad and dedicated media controls of the flagship. As such, it is more compact, lightweight and easier to lug around for those LAN gaming parties.

It features Razer's Linear optical switches that offer super-fast and ultra-responsive presses. Plus, the keycaps have a sturdy and textured matt finish that makes pressing them very pleasurable.

For the home

Sony HT-X8500 ($649)

This slim and elegant soundbar is ideal if your loved ones enjoy staying at home to watch movies or listen to music.

While the Sony HT-X8500 is a 2.1-channel (Dolby Atmos/DTS: X) soundbar, its advanced digital signal processor is able to convert stereo audio into cinematic surround sound with the click of a button on its remote. A powerful built-in dual subwoofer provides deep bass sound. It also has plenty of connectivity options, including HDMI and Bluetooth.

LG PuriCare ($1,099)

If your loved ones are homebodies, you might want to get them the LG PuriCare to keep the air in their house clean.

This cylindrical-shaped device is said to deliver 360-degree air purification and clean air up to 8m away, with a coverage of 21.6 sq m.

Its clean booster is said to remove dust at up to 74 per cent faster than conventional air purifiers.

Nespresso Essenza Plus ($288)

Do your loved ones enjoy having a cuppa at home? Get the Nespresso Essenza Plus. It offers the convenience of Nespresso coffee capsules and can dispense coffee in four capacities - 40ml, 110ml, 150ml and 200ml - at the touch of a button.

In addition, its water tank is adjustable so it can be readily moved around to fit into tight kitchen top spaces. To save electricity, the machine will go into sleep mode after two minutes of inactivity and will shut down after nine minutes of inactivity.

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua ($799)

The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua, which speeds up the cleaning routine by being able to vacuum and mop at the same time, could be the perfect gift for loved ones who are clean freaks.

Its proprietary 360-degree suction nozzle magnetically attaches to the front of a rectangular mop module, which has a small water tank on top. It works by sucking up dust first, then mopping the just-vacuumed area in the same action. No more having to sweep the floor first before mopping.

Samsung Powerbot (from $799)

Let the Samsung Powerbot do the cleaning for your loved ones. At just 9.7cm tall, this robot vacuum cleaner is said to be 28 per cent slimmer than its competitors, allowing it to get into places other robot vacuum cleaners cannot.

Its Self-cleaning Soft Action Brush - made of 1.5 million fine fibres, soft woven textiles and anti-static silver - ensures that dust on hard floors and inside crevices are removed effectively. Its Self-cleaning Grinder is said to grind up any human or pet hair, reducing the amount of dirt and debris that gets tangled around the brush's bristles.

For fitness buffs

Apple Watch Series 5 (from $599)

If your loved one is an Apple iPhone user, then the Apple Watch Series 5 is the natural fitness companion for it. The Series 5 is able to track daily physical activities, monitor runs with its built-in GPS and log swims in the pool.

Available in case sizes of 40mm and 44mm, it features an always-on display that allows some elements of the watch face to be always visible to tell time. Thus, when carrying heavy items or holding on to the escalator handrail, there is no need to raise the hand to wake up the display to check time.

Garmin vivomove Style (from $469)

This hybrid smartwatch makes a great gift for anyone.

It has a stylish analogue watch design with an hour hand and a minute hand. Tap on the watch face's domed Gorilla Glass surface and two colour touch displays will appear to show notifications or fitness stats.

The vivomove Style has a heart-rate monitor that also tracks stress level. It monitors daily physical activities such as steps taken and floor climbs as well as sleep. With its connected GPS, it is able to track runs, walks and bicycle rides.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport (from $268)

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport is an affordable smartwatch that still provides all the bells and whistles found in some flagship smartwatches.

It comes in two sizes. The 42mm model lacks the built-in microphone and speakers found in the 46mm model. Otherwise, they are the same smartwatch that can track workouts, monitor heart rates and keep track of sleep patterns.

It supports both Android smartphones and iPhones so it does not matter what smartphone your loved one is using. Not to mention, it has a pretty long battery life of five days in smartwatch mode.

JayBird Vista x SCSM Kit ($299)

The JayBird Vista x Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Kit could be the perfect gift for the fitness buff.

The kit comes with the JayBird Vista true wireless in-ear headphones and an Adidas running belt.

With each earbud weighing a mere 6g and coming with an eartip and earhook, these headphones promise to stay snug during runs. The belt has two pouches to store the included water bottles as well as zip pockets for valuables and a smartphone.

Under Armour Hovr Infinite Singapore ($229)

These neutral trainers, for runners with a normal arch, are designed for distance running. They feature deep flex-grooves on the outsole for smoother transition during foot strikes.

They also have an embedded sensor that connects to Under Armour's MapMyRun app (available for Android and iOS). This sensor tracks running distance, pace and split times, as well as gait metrics such as cadence and stride length.

This special Singapore edition model features a Merlion-inspired scale pattern on its uppers, with wavy-striped detailing on its sides.

For bargain hunters

TCL 55P8M 4K Android TV ($599)

With its slim metallic borders and 4K resolution, this 55-inch TCL television set is a steal at $599.

Not only does it look more expensive than its price tag suggests, but the P8M also runs the Android TV platform (based on Android 9), which means you can access popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube and more from the Google Play Store. Its Chromecast feature lets you easily stream content from other devices to the TV wirelessly.

You can also issue voice commands to the built-in Google Assistant via the microphone on the remote control.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 ($99)

Take your music with you with the portable and waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker.

The latest iteration offers better bass, longer battery life and a new outdoor sound mode that increases the speaker's loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.

More importantly, the Wonderboom 2 remains as affordable as the previous model, so you can buy two and pair them together for a true stereo experience.

Creative Outlier Air ($119)

True wireless in-ear headphones are all the rage now, but few models offer as much value as the Creative Outlier Air.

Its best feature is probably the long battery life of up to 10 hours compared with the typical three to six hours uptime for such headphones. The Air's charging case can recharge the earpieces twice, thus extending playtime by another 20 hours.

With support for Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology, you can also enjoy audio streaming without interruptions.

Moto G7 Power ($289)

As its name implies, the Moto G7 Power focuses on battery power. This budget phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that will last several days, especially with its power-sipping yet snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

Complementing the large battery is a 15W fast-charging feature. However, the phone's other features, such as the single 12-megapixel camera and the 720p LCD screen, reflect its budget leanings.

Acer Chromebook 514 ($698)

If you use your laptop only for Web browsing, e-mails and watching videos, a basic computer like the Acer Chromebook 514 performs as well as higher-end notebooks.

Like all Chromebooks, it runs Chrome OS, a lightweight and low-maintenance operating system that automatically updates itself.

Unlike most Chromebooks, the Acer stands out with its premium, metal chassis and full-HD touch display. The touchscreen is especially handy when using Android apps downloaded from the Google Play Store available on Chrome OS.

ALL GIFT IDEAS ARE BY VINCENT CHANG AND TREVOR TAN