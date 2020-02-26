Five smart home devices to start with

Thinking of building a smart home that works with Google Assistant? Here are The Straits Times' picks for compatible smart home devices.

Router

As the gateway to the Internet, the router is a necessity. Using Google Assistant, one can, depending on the router, perform tasks such as rebooting the router and announcing the guest Wi-Fi password.

Google's Nest Wifi mesh system, which consists of a router ($229) and one or more wireless nodes dubbed Wifi points ($199), is The Straits Times' pick. Not only does it play nice with Google Assistant, but the Wi-Fi point also has built-in speakers and microphones that let it double as a smart speaker.

Major networking firms such as Netgear and D-Link also sell routers that are compatible with Google Assistant.

Smart lights

A smart bulb is likely the first smart home gadget for most users.

With a smart speaker, one can easily switch smart lights on or off, dim their brightness or change the colour of the bulbs.

Philips' Hue range of smart lighting is one of the first names in this category, but they are pricey and most of them require the use of an additional hub.

For a more affordable option, The Straits Times recommends Yeelight smart bulbs, which start at $39.90 and work with both Google's and Apple's voice assistants.

Smart plug

Switch on or off home appliances with a smart plug that can be controlled using an app or a voice command. For instance, a smart plug can be set to turn on a plugged-in kettle at a specific time each morning, so that there is always hot water when you wake up.

The Straits Times recommends the TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi smart plug ($44 for two) as it works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

For a slightly higher price, the TP-Link HS110 Wi-Fi smart plug ($32) has the additional ability to monitor the power consumption of a connected device.

Security camera

One of several tasks you can try with a Google Assistant-compatible security camera is to stream the camera's video feed to a television.

If you have the budget, the Arlo Pro 3 ($899 for a two-camera pack) is The Straits Times' pick with its slick app, excellent video quality and smart detection features.

But there are several cheaper alternatives to consider, such as the Mi Home Security Camera ($59.90).

Smart sensors

Smart sensors that can detect motion, temperature, brightness and humidity are key to making a home truly smart.

The information collected by these small, low-power sensors is sent wirelessly to a smart hub, which collates and uses the data as triggers for specific actions. For instance, a smart bulb switches on automatically when a motion sensor detects a person in a room.

It is thus up to the user to make use of the information to automate tasks via a companion app. Linking compatible smart hubs to Google Assistant lets one use voice commands.

An inexpensive smart sensor kit to consider is the Mi Smart Sensor set ($109), which comes with motion and door/window sensors, a smart plug and a smart hub.