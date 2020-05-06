Enjoy cool comfort at cool prices

Panasonic's XS series air-conditioners can provide a cool and clean environment.

Powered by nanoe technology that is said to remove up to 99 per cent of harmful PM2.5 particles and bacteria, the air-conditioner makes sure the air is cleaner.

It removes bacteria, viruses and allergens.

This air-conditioner is the right fit for those with allergies as it prevents dust from settling on surfaces.

There is also the option to keep the air purifier switched on even if no one is in the room so that the air is kept fresh and clean.

The XS series air-conditioners are energy-efficient, awarded with the maximum five ticks that denote energy efficiency.

The series' Econavi feature senses human activity and sunlight. It is said to be able to monitor human location, movement and sunlight intensity.

By detecting people's levels of activity in the rooms, Econavi ensures the air-conditioner delivers optimum cooling throughout the day and maximises energy use.

It also reduces power consumption through its inverters by varying the speed of the compressor according to temperature changes.

This ensures that one can sit in cool comfort without having to worry about exorbitant electricity bills.

The series also makes use of Aerowings technology, which is controlled by two motors and flaps, to deliver cold air farther and faster.

One of the leading air-conditioner brands in Singapore, Panasonic delivers products that are functional and its XS series air-conditioners will fit perfectly into any home with their minimalist designs.