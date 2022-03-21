Enabling Seniors to get digitally connected in a smart nation

Whenever she needed to do a bank transfer, Mdm Jaleha used to go to the bank to make the transaction. She knew digital payments could be made on her smartphone, but she was only familiar with using WhatsApp to send text messages.

There will be more digital services she would need to use in future, she realised. So, when she found that her mosque was conducting a digital skills session, she decided to join the group with her friends to improve on her digital knowledge and skills.

With the help of volunteers, she picked up new WhatsApp features, such as video calling. She then followed up by enrolling for a SkillsFuture course on digital learning at the Pasir Ris community centre.

So committed was the 65-year-old to her classes that she even spent late nights completing her homework and revision.

Today, she would rate herself a seven out of 10 for digital literacy, up from the two she would score herself before embarking on this learning journey.

Increasingly, seniors such as Mdm Jaleha are looking to pick up new skills to boost their digital literacy as more services go online and require a basic knowledge to access.

For her, one push factor was the need to use everyday services like TraceTogether and SafeEntry. Taking the first step was important, she said, of the digital lessons at the mosque, which were organised by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

The foundation’s Digital Transformation of Seniors (DTS) programme was first launched in 2021 with four mosques and has now expanded to 20. Already, 1,700 seniors have joined the programme.The RLAF’s ground-up efforts exemplify the nationwide Digital for Life movement, supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), to boost digital inclusion and wellness among citizens.