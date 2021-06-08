E-sports: Newcomers Team Flash dominate E1 Championships

SINGAPORE - The E1 Championship, an Asia Pacific simulation racing competition, concluded on Thursday (June 3) with newcomers Team Flash taking home first place in both the team as well as the individual categories.

Team Flash's Arr Muhammad "Hamilton" Aleef and Jason Tay, along with substitute Muhammad Thasbeeh, dominated the eighth round of the online tournament held within the game Raceroom.

The Singaporean team scored 532 points, 118 more than runners-up Stratos Motorsports, to win the championship and take home the US$6,000 (S$7,940) prize.

RSG were third with 346 points.

In the individual standings, lead driver Aleef was first while Tay was fifth with scores of 320 and 166 respectively. Naquib Azlan of Stratos Motorsports and Kalen Chin of Blackwolf WOT Performance Racing were second and third with 291 and 251 points respectively.

While this was Team Flash's first entry into competitive simulation racing, Aleef, 23, had been competing in the simulation racing circuit since he was nine and had won six competitions previously.

This win in the E1 championship however, ranks as "one of the best wins I've achieved" he said.

On his team's modest expectations, he added: "We just wanted to go out there and deliver the best job we could and learn as much as could."