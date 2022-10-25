Divided Internet could lead to fewer economic opportunities and more security threats, say panellists

SINGAPORE - Nations have been urged to build bridges to share knowledge and opportunities, as dated technology and tight government controls could lead to a divided Internet.

Panellists at the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) anticipate the global Internet may be split into regional networks that are isolated and using incompatible technologies, typically due to political, commercial or technological differences.

A divided Internet – dubbed the “Splinternet” – can cause countries to lose economic opportunities and become prone to cyber-security threats, said Mr Olaf Kolkman, the principal of Internet technology, policy and advocacy for the Internet Society. The non-profit group seeks to promote the open development and use of the Internet for the benefit of all users.

“Splintering the Internet will have an effect on individual companies and enterprises and people’s security,” said Mr Kolkman during his keynote speech at a session on the Splinternet at Marina Bay Sands last Thursday. “The open, global, secure and trustworthy Internet is a driver for social and economic prosperity. If we lose the Internet, we lose that driver.”

An example of a divided Internet that was debated by the panellists was the Great Firewall of China, which blocks citizens’ access to selected foreign websites such as Facebook, Wikipedia and Google Search.

Policies that close off networks – like the blocking of social media or barring devices with different IP addresses – can lead to a potential Splinternet, said Mr Kolkman. For example, filtering IP addresses can prevent users from accessing online services they depend on.

Mr Kolkman said an open Internet infrastructure between countries lets people freely use devices like their laptop or phone across borders without any hassle, but such freedom cannot be taken for granted if more nations isolate their networks.

The Singapore economy relies heavily on the Internet, said Mr Kolkman, who estimated that it would lose some $200 million daily should the Internet shut down here – one of the extreme consequences of the Splinternet.

A divided Internet also poses security risks to governments, businesses and communities as important information is kept in silos, he said. If the Internet is fragmented, security service providers might not be able to see cyber-security threats, which can put individuals and companies at risk, he added.

Mr Kolkman urged leaders to consider the Internet collectively instead of thinking as individuals, and to avoid dividing the Internet.

The global Internet can also be divided by outdated technology, he added, citing the uneven migration of digital devices to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPV6) from its earlier iteration, IPV4, which ran low on IP addresses due to widespread usage. It is the underlying technology that makes it possible for devices to connect to the Web.

“IPV6 applications cannot easily talk to IPV4 applications. So in that sense, there is already a sort of splintering going on,” said Mr Kolkman.