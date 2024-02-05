Wonder or eyesore? The $3.1b Las Vegas orb of light and controversy

LAS VEGAS – In a city dripping with extravagance, a new structure stands out: the Sphere.

Towering more than 100m tall in the heart of Las Vegas, the new entertainment venue pulsates with vibrant animations and advertisements that are visible even from the airport 5km away.

Developers have tipped Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment’s US$2.3 billion (S$3.1 billion) creation as a beacon of hope to revitalise tourism, but the hype has been met with criticism over environmental concerns and it being an eyesore in the city.

I visited the recently opened Las Vegas attraction on Jan 10 during a trip to the Consumer Electronics Show.

The MSG Sphere, which opened its doors in September 2023 after five years in the making, is the poster child for a trending screen-centric tourist experience, akin to Singapore’s virtual waterfall in Changi Airport Terminal 2 – but more than 200 times larger – and has the potential to spark a wave of similar attractions.