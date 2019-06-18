Cyberthreat cases down, but online crime up

There were fewer cyberthreat incidents - such as website defacement, phishing and ransomware - here last year compared with the year before, according to an annual report by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.

But while the Singapore Cyber Landscape report, which outlines the growing danger from hackers and malicious software, shows that Singapore is faring better against the dangers of cyberthreats, it also revealed that online crime here continues to be on the rise.

The agency also identified six anticipated cyber security threats which Singapore will be facing in the near future, highlighting the need to strengthen the country's collective cyber defences. These include more frequent data breaches, increased threats to global supply chains and advances in artificial intelligence.

