Comex and IT Show live stream off to good start

Facebook page Comex and IT Show held its first live-streaming event of the year on Thursday, featuring products from Samsung and bike retailer Mobot.

Thursday's edition of the Live@ComexITShow was the first in a series of unboxing events that will be streamed on the Facebook page every first Thursday of the month until March.

The live shows got off to a good start at 8pm, with the first one by Samsung garnering around 3,100 views and 2,600 comments as at 9pm.

Mobot, which hosted the second live show from 9pm to about 10pm, received similar levels of viewership.

Comex, which drew around 500,000 visitors in 2019, is organised by Sphere Exhibits, the events arm of Singapore Press Holdings.

Sphere Exhibits also organises other consumer electronics fairs such as the IT Show, the Tech Show and the Consumer Electronics Exhibition.

"In the light of the current Covid-19 situation, Comex and IT Show are not held physically, and the organisers hope to continue to bring the latest tech products and gadgets to the consumers in the safety and comfort of their homes," said a Sphere Exhibits spokesman on Thursday.

Viewers watching the Samsung Facebook live show could click on a link posted in the comments section, which would direct them to the Best Denki website where they could buy the smart TVs.

For Mobot, viewers were able to lock in the discounted prices on some foldable bikes, such as those in the Camp Gold range, by placing a $50 deposit with the retailer via PayNow.

The next two unboxing events will take place on Feb 4 and March 4.

Jessie Lim