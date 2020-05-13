Catch 'em all without leaving home

My father, a retiree, is bored these days staying at home due to the circuit breaker period. You see, he is an avid Pokemon Go (Pogo) player - or trainer, in Pokemon-speak - with five Pogo accounts.

In case you have forgotten, Pogo is an augmented-reality mobile game with a simple but charming gameplay - throw a virtual ball to catch virtual monsters (called Pokemon) that can be found only by walking to various physical locations.

The game, which will be celebrating its fourth birthday in July, has remained popular since its debut. According to research firm Sensor Tower, it has earned about US$10 million (S$14 million) a week since the start of the year and saw gross sales of nearly US$23 million in the week of March 16.

But playing this game has become difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the need to stay indoors.

Unless, of course, you are lucky enough to stay near a virtual Pokemon Gym, where you can battle the Pokemon of rival teams; or near a PokeStop, a landmark where you can get free in-game items.

However, Pogo developer Niantic has recently made changes to the game to ensure players can continue to play it at home.

Here are tips on how to capitalise on the changes.

1 USE AN INCENSE

Using an incense attracts Pokemon in your location. Usually, the effect lasts 30 minutes.

Niantic has extended that to an hour and increased the likelihood of Pokemon appearing.

The in-game shop even had a one-time offer of 30 incenses for one PokeCoin (the in-game currency - 100 PokeCoins cost $1.48) last month. Hopefully, you have taken advantage of that offer.

2 INCENSE DAY

Instead of having Community Day - a monthly event during which a specific Pokemon becomes the main attraction - Niantic has introduced Incense Day.

It allows players to stay home and still reap the rewards and benefits of a community day, such as having a higher chance of getting a coveted Shiny Pokemon.

For this month, Incense Day will be held on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

The featured Pokemon will be Carvanha. If you are lucky, the rare Alomomola and the even rarer Scraggy might appear too. Plus, you can grab three incenses for one PokeCoin on the day itself.

3 REMOTE RAID

In Pogo, the Pokemon Gym raid is a special event in which up to 20 Pogo trainers can combine to fight a raid boss, which can be a legendary Pokemon.

However, trainers need to be at the location of the Gym to take part in a raid.

Niantic has thus introduced the Remote Raid Pass (RRP). Usually, you need a normal Raid Pass to participate in raids.

But with an RRP, you can enter raids in Gyms that are visible on your Pogo map.

RRP was introduced late last month, along with a one-time deal in which you can buy three RRPs for one PokeCoin.

But even at the regular price of 250 PokeCoins for three RRPs, it is still cheaper than the possibility of getting fined $300 for leaving your home to play Pogo instead of getting essential items such as groceries or meals.

4 TRY BATTLING

Catching Pokemon is not the only thing to do in Pogo.

Since January this year, Niantic has been trialling the Pokemon Go Battle League. This league allows players to battle other trainers - whether they are friends or strangers - as it automatically pairs you with a trainer of your level as long as you are online. You can then fight it out using three Pokemon to move up the ranks and win in-game prizes, including the chance to catch a rare Pokemon.

You have to enter a Go Battle League set, which consists of five battles. The first set is free, but subsequent sets require you to walk a certain distance before you can enter.

Niantic has ditched this distance requirement until further notice. So, take advantage of this and go battling.

5 LOOK OUT FOR OFFERS

Niantic has been offering superb value-for-money bundles for the past few weeks, like one PokeCoin for 50 Great Balls or one PokeCoin for 20 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries and 15 Razz Berries.

From what I can see, it looks like a weekly offer. So, keep your eyes peeled each week for these one-time bargains you can grab in the Pogo Shop.