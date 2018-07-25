Snap photos for charity

The Canon PhotoMarathon Singapore photo competition returns for the 16th year this Saturday at Suntec City Convention Centre, Hall 401 and 402, from 9am to 10pm.

This year, Canon has pledged to donate the proceeds from the registration fees to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

Initiated by The Straits Times in 2000, STSPMF is a community project to fund school-going children from low-income families. It supports more than 10,000 children and youth a year.

"This is the first time we are partnering Canon and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this PhotoMarathon," said Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of the fund.

Mr Edwin Teoh, Canon Singapore's head of marketing, said: "This year, we would like to encourage the photography community to test their creative mettle and, at the same time, contribute to the community."

Registration fees range from $10 (student) to $15 (open - individual) and $60 (open - team of four).

Online registration (www.canon. com.sg/photomarathon) will end tomorrow at 11.59pm. However, the competition will accept walk-in registrations on Saturday.

Prizes include $50,000 worth of Canon products The first prize for open category, worth more than $9,000, includes a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera with a Canon EF 24-70mm f/4 lens, a Manfrotto tripod and a camera backpack.

In addition, the Best of Show (open and student) winners will get to attend the Canon PhotoMarathon Asia Championship to be held in Japan later this year. There is also a lucky draw, in which registered participants stand a chance to win a pair of Lufthansa air tickets to Munich, Germany.

Canon PhotoMarathon is a photo competition that requires both photography skills and physical stamina, as it takes place over 12 hours, with three themes which will be announced on Saturday, for participants to compete in.

For the first time, this year will include a "dusk" challenge, to assess participants' ability to capture both day and night scenes.

Singapore's swimming golden boy Joseph Schooling will be present to provide inspiration for the participants.

"With Joseph Schooling present at this year's competition, we hope that participants will be inspired by his tenacity and rigour to achieve big dreams, much like how he attained Singapore's first Olympic gold medal," said Mr Teoh.

In addition, Canon Singapore will conduct a sale of 10 limited prints, which include photos by The Straits Times Photo Desk, Schooling and actress Sora Ma, till tomorrow (shop.canon.com.sg/charity).

All the proceeds from this sale will go towards the STSPMF. Schooling will present the prints to the buyers during the PhotoMarathon.