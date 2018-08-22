3 instant film cameras to check out

1 FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 9, $149

There are many models in Fujifilm's Instax instant camera series. But the Mini 9 is probably your best bet to start exploring the world of instant films.

First, it is affordable. Second, it is easy to use.

All you need to do is to pop an Instax film cartridge - which has 10 prints - into the rear of the Mini 9. Fujifilm Instax films (prices start at $13.90) can be found in many retail stores such as Courts and Challenger.

Press the button beside the lens to power up the camera. It will automatically determine the best setting and alert you by lighting up one of the four setting lamps on top of the lens. Turn the adjustment dial around the lens to the position of the lit lamp and take your photo.

The Instax Mini 9 comes in five colours - dark blue, light blue, green, white and pink.

2 POLAROID ORIGINALS ONESTEP 2, $218

This instant film camera is inspired by Polaroid's original OneStep and blends the original's classic design with contemporary style.

It has also been updated to create an easy-to-use camera that works right out of the box. It is said to have a high-quality lens with a powerful flash to deliver great photos.

Unlike many instant film cameras, it uses a 1,100mAh lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable via USB. The battery can power the camera for up to 60 days or up to 15 packs of film.

The OneStep 2 works with both Polaroid i-Type ($28 for a pack of eight prints) and Polaroid 600 ($32 for a pack of eight prints) films. Polaroid films are more expensive and harder to find than Fujifilm Instax films.

3 LEICA SOFORT, $425

A Leica camera usually costs an arm and a leg.

Not so the Leica Sofort, the famed German photography firm's first instant film camera.

Available in mint, orange and white, it is not a point-and-shoot like many instant film cameras in the market. Instead, you have to manually change modes and adjust the flash and timer using the buttons on its rear.

It has shooting modes for many scenarios, such as macro, party and double exposure.

It uses the cheaper and readily available Fujifilm Instax films.