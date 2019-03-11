British teen wins Fifa gamer event in Singapore

British teenager Donovan "F2Tekkz" Hunt swept to victory in the Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT) Champions Cup in Singapore yesterday, cementing his status as the best Fifa gamer in the world.

He thumped Denmark's Fatih "M10Ustun" Ustun 6-2 on aggregate in the two-leg grand final held at Zepp@BigBox in Jurong to win US$50,000 (S$68,000) in prize money.

Hunt, 17, is putting together an unprecedented stretch of dominance on the football simulation game's professional circuit.

He has won three out of five FUT Champions Cups this season, after the Atlanta leg last month and the Bucharest leg in November. It was also his third win in as many tournaments in the last month.

"It feels good for sure to go back-to-back-to-back," said Hunt, who has amassed US$200,000 in prize money in just a year. "I can't wait for the next tournament."

The Singapore leg is the fifth of six top-tier Champions Cups in the Fifa 19 Global Series, leading up to the showpiece Fifa eWorld Cup in July. The event was jointly presented by PGL and eGG Network.

Hunt had advanced to the cross-console grand final as the champion for the Xbox One category, with 19-year-old Ustun coming out tops in the Playstation 4 bracket after three days of play from Friday that featured 64 top players.

In the Fifa Ultimate Team mode used for the tournament, players assemble teams with the virtual versions of the best football players past and present. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo features on nearly every gamer's team, for example.

The first leg - played on the PlayStation 4 - began as a tight affair with neither player getting on the scoresheet in the first half. But in the second half, Hunt scored three goals in rapid succession.

Ustun, who plays for the e-sports team owned by Arsenal player Mesut Ozil, looked to be down and out, but capitalised on a rare lapse of concentration from Hunt to score two late goals.

It was all Hunt in the second leg, however, on his preferred Xbox One console. He limited Ustun, 19, to just one shot the whole match in a comfortable 3-0 win.

The grand final was watched live by about 300 spectators. Student Hasyir Yahya, who watched with his friends Tawfiq Andy Prawito Pereira and Hidayat Yusof, all 17, said: "This is our first time watching it live and it was a great experience. We hope there will be more such e-sports events here in the future."