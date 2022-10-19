Blockchain-based games offer gamers a chance of having complete ownership over their virtual items

Computer games have come a long way since Pong, a two-dimensional arcade game, arrived in 1972 and enthralled players with a simple yet immersive virtual experience.

Thanks to technologies such as virtual reality and cloud computing, more people have jumped into the gaming arena, growing the gaming industry into a juggernaut valued at US$198.4 billion (S$285.1 billion) in 2021.

Yet, one thing has not changed in the past 50 years of trailblazing transformations – games are still “islands” where the virtual experience starts and ends. In other words, players cannot carry over the experience from one game world to another.

Now, blockchain-based games promise to change that by creating a form of “persistency” in such game worlds.

The idea is to let gamers own and keep the in-game content that they create, such as the treasures they pick up, characters they generate and friends whom they have made online.

Doing so means gamers can retain the items they have collected in a game and use them in another, different, game title.

Last September, the online fantasy game Mir4 had more than 5 million active players, according to Active Player. That is half a million more than when it launched about a year ago.

Mir4 runs on a blockchain platform created by Korean developer and publisher Wemix. Today, there are 70 game services on the platform.

The decentralised nature of the technology means that anyone can own a virtual asset in a game, be it a character or in-game item, in and outside of the game’s world.

In other words, when a player finishes or completes a game, the items do not simply disappear or become useless. Instead, they exist on a blockchain network that is accessible by the gamer as well as a gaming community anytime.

The idea of ownership will be increasingly important in the years ahead, said Mr Henry Chang, chief executive officer of Wemade, which also owns Wemix.

From personal data to other virtual assets generated by their activities online, people will increasingly want ownership of and utility from their own data, he notes.

In the future, Mr Chang says this means that players can bring their digital items to a new game and continue playing with the same “assets” that they have earned or collected in earlier games. Yet, there have been pushbacks by many gamers about blockchain-based games, as these titles tend to be built around “farming”.