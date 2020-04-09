Better connectivity to make work, study from home easier

With a majority of Singaporeans now confined to their homes, telecommunications infrastructure is being beefed up to ensure that consistent Internet services are available islandwide and it is a breeze to work and learn indoors.

Some free entertainment content is also on its way to your screens.

Most workplaces had already been shut down on Tuesday to break the circuit of coronavirus transmission and school closures kicked in yesterday, making online connectivity a vital lifeline for workers and students operating from their homes.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) - recog-nising the need for speedy and consistent networks at a time when most of the population might be required to spend a lengthy period indoors - said it would back the local telcos' efforts to bolster capacity to "ensure that individuals, households and businesses continue to enjoy the smooth functioning of essential services and online activities from home".

This comes even though there is at least a 30 per cent buffer in network capacity even during peak usage periods in Singapore, said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.

In a video-conference interview with reporters yesterday, he said: "Our objective is to make sure that our overall national network remains resilient and has the capacity for the changing patterns and usage that we are going to see and we have already seen."

Capacity in some high-traffic areas such as foreign worker dor-mitories will also be boosted prog-ressively, said Mr Iswaran.

Thousands of foreign workers have been quarantined in their dormitories amid the rise of Covid-19 infections in some of these places. While many of these dormitories already have access to Wi-Fi, those that lack the facility will be connected.

Mr Iswaran said many of these workers made the "touching and selfless offer" to join the fight against the coronavirus.

Mediacorp and pay-TV operators such as Singtel and StarHub have agreed to make more content available to the public for free. Mediacorp will extend the time belts for its free Suria and Vasantham channels with immediate effect.

Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times, is also pitching in, including making all content related to the Covid-19 pandemic available for free to all readers.

Singtel has increased the number of free preview channels to 30, which non-subscribers can access via its Cast streaming service. StarHub subscribers will have access to 32 free channels.

IMDA is also making changes to its scheme for low-income students who require subsidised computers and fibre broadband access.

Families with three or more schoolgoing children, for example, can opt for a second subsidised computer. And if fibre installation takes too long, households can get unlimited mobile broadband instead to ensure their children's studies do not suffer.

Mr Iswaran said: "We want to help all Singaporeans and residents to remain connected, productive and entertained.

"These initiatives to enhance digital connectivity, content and access are part of our national effort to work with all Singaporeans and residents to stay home and comply with the circuit-breaker measures. Together, we can overcome."

He added that Covid-19, despite being first and foremost a healthcare challenge, is also a fight on the economic front, as well as the information front, given how some people are spreading rumours and fake news about the situation.

He said the media must ensure that key information reaches people so that they are well-informed - which is why it is considered an essential service.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 142 new cases, taking the total number of reported coronavirus cases here to 1,623.