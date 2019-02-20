Behind the curtain



When it comes to healthcare, doctors and nurses who provide care on the frontline are typically the ones who come to mind. These days, new technologies are playing a bigger and more visible role, and with that, information technology (IT) personnel with diverse expertise in clinical informatics, computer science, and data science who work on the digital infrastructure to improve healthcare for Singaporeans are also rising in prominence.



Mr Richard Loh, a deputy director (touchpoints and grants) at IHiS, says: "We are IT enablers who make the difference to our frontline healthcare colleagues by harnessing technology to improve patient experience and healthcare productivity."



We speak to three professionals from Singapore’s HealthTech agency, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), on why HealthTech is the place to build a career, and the impact of their jobs on improving the health of the nation.



Harnessing the power of data

Data analytics, a trending buzzword in the business world, is also being used to improve care for patients and support for healthcare workers here.



Dr Goh Han Leong, principal specialist of emerging capabilities, health insights at IHiS, is the man who is central to the development of the Multiple Readmissions Predictive Model, the first predictive model in Singapore being used at hospitals which identify patients likely to be readmitted multiple times over the next year.



As a data scientist, Dr Goh helped to develop the machine learning algorithm that analyses multi-dimensional facets of the individual patient’s health data ranging from multiple co-morbidities to chronic diseases and utilisation pattern to identify patients with high probabilities of readmission.



Dr Goh Han Leong, principal specialist of emerging capabilities, health insights at IHiS. PHOTO: IHIS



Each risk prediction is determined using artificial intelligence (AI), learning from expert senior consultants to detect patterns that can provide the real world statistical significance.



This helps healthcare institutions provide the necessary follow-up care needed by high-risk patients to reduce their average length of in-patient stay in the future, to improve the efficiency of resource usage in public hospitals.



"Healthcare data and issues are known to be complex. It is multi-faceted involving medication, disease-specific and administration processes and requires lots of deep expert knowledge in various domains like pharmacy, lab tests, and disease-specific information. As a data analyst’s own postulations and interpretation of data have limitations in the healthcare context, close collaboration with the medical team is needed to make better sense of the myriad of available data, which presents an opportunity in driving enormous healthcare transformations not only locally, but across the world today," he adds.



It took six months to develop the initial model, with the codes built from scratch, and another year for a trial period where feedback from clinicians further fine-tuned the model and encouraged adoption.



To date, the model has undergone eight major iterations and it’s used in major public hospitals on a daily basis.



Dr Goh explains: “We hope that clinicians can quickly identify patients for intervention before their health severely deteriorates., and are now exploring how we can adapt a variant of our model upstream at emergency departments or even primary and specialist outpatient clinic settings.”



In the long run, Dr Goh sees himself playing a role in moving Singapore towards a data-driven, prescriptive-approach care plan for each and individual patient; providing targeted and timely treatments.



Taking patient care to heart

Patient care goes beyond treatments and medications -- a lot of thought also goes into providing them with the appropriate financial aids and improving facility security to make guests' visits a pleasant experience.



Mr Loh’s team provides end-to-end solutions to three key areas important to all healthcare institutions: grants administration, queue management and visitor management (such as the automated visitor management system).



His team will be implementing the Electronic Financial Assistance Scheme System (eFASS), which serves as an online platform for the patient, service providers, assessors and Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to submit and manage financial aid scheme applications, disability assessments, and claims electronically.



The project sees IHiS working with other agencies such as AIC, Central Provident Fund Board and Ministry of Health, and will eventually support national grants like the upcoming CareShield Life, Merdeka, and the recently announced Home Caregiving grants.





Mr Richard Loh, a deputy director (touchpoints and grants) at IHiS. PHOTO: IHIS



Mr Loh was also involved in the creation of the Dementia Friends mobile application, jointly developed by the AIC and Nanyang Polytechnic, which provides a one-stop platform for caregivers to search for resources on dementia, seek available support and be a part of the community lookout for people with dementia who are lost.



He says: "These projects are challenging as everything is fast-tracked and the requirements are ever-changing. At the end of the day, I get a sense of achievement by implementing systems that help Singaporeans meet their healthcare needs via tech.”

Great opportunities for all

For software engineer Natasha Koh, working at IHiS is as close to a dream job as it gets.



She says: "Most of the time, I don’t feel a real need to keep myself motivated to do my job, because I love it. My colleagues are great, approachable, and helpful. We like having fun. The best thing about my job is that there’s always something new to learn about in healthcare and programming.”



She is part of the Next Generation Electronic Medical Record (NGEMR) Data Migration development team responsible for developing a large-scale system to migrate patient data from various source systems to the NGEMR platform and ensuring that data integrity and data security are preserved throughout the migration process.



Her involvement includes designing, implementing codes and testing the team's data integration and migration solution.



Ms Koh takes what may seem like a difficult task in her stride.



She says: “Problems are hard until you know they’re solvable. Once you acknowledge that they’re solvable, they become simple problems. This thought has always given me the courage to tackle daunting responsibilities at work.”



One challenge of working on NGEMR is drawing out the technical architecture of the data migration solution: “Designing a robust architecture requires a thorough assessment of the data fields we intend to migrate.



Ms Natasha Koh, software engineer at IHiS. PHOTO: IHIS



The data involved is extremely complex. NGEMR records the entire patient journey from the point of admission to discharge, including both medical and administrative data. To migrate this massive and varied amount of data involves many different source systems and touchpoints, and coming up with a good technical design while being able to accommodate the needs of every system remains a tough balancing act.”



Another challenge she tackled head-on was maximising the efficiency of its data migration solution while handling large volumes of data and minimising resource consumption. This is to ensure millions of patient records get processed and sent to the target system in a short amount of time.



With a positive can-do attitude, Natasha collaborates with her team to solve these problems so the project can hit the ground running.



“Our aim is that when healthcare professionals on the ground start using NGEMR, they don’t experience any errors or disruptions and can give patients their full attention,” she adds.

