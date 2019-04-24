Be fast, smart and secure

As more organisations embrace digital transformation to boost productivity and enhance business agility, moving their information technology (IT) infrastructure or services to the cloud is a strategy to accelerate their digital journey.

This has led to the rapid growth of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) technology because the traditional wide-area network (WAN) is no longer an effective solution to handle the workload and performance required.

What is SD-WAN?

For businesses that want to grow rapidly in their digital arena, an SD-WAN helps to effectively route network traffic from their branch offices to the cloud, headquarters or other branches.

This allows the branches to directly access cloud applications by dynamically utilising broadband connections, thereby improving user experience, optimising network utilisation and performance, and reducing costs.

SD-WAN technology also takes an application-centric approach, allowing enterprises to maximise the available bandwidth for business-critical applications.

Why are more organisations moving to SD-WAN?

An SD-WAN is relatively easy to set up and can easily adapt as the network’s digital framework continues to evolve.

It also has improved cost advantages and better support for cloud adoption over the traditional WAN that is costly and has no direct Internet access via public links.

SD-WANs can dynamically distribute traffic across multiple paths, both Internet and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), while automatically responding to changing network conditions for better performance.

How can an organisation ensure its SD-WAN is secure?

While SD-WAN technology addresses digital transformation needs by improving quality of experience in business-critical services across multiple clouds, it can also expose the organisation to significant security risk.

Among the different SD-WAN solutions on the market today, many of them do not have security and network pieces integrated, so organisations typically must buy and manage them separately.

The downside is that this may result in higher set-up costs, as well as greater risk from potential gaps between the disparate technologies for network and security.

As cyber attacks continue to evolve in volume and sophistication, it is important to deploy a truly secure SD-WAN solution where security is integrated with the network that enables centralised visibility and control, true automation of security processes, dynamic sharing of threat intelligence and a more resilient network.

Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) protection is critical for reducing risk exposure across an extended network, and Fortinet has an SD-WAN solution that can help businesses meet their cybersecurity needs.

The only SD-WAN vendor with both NSS Labs NGFW and SD-WAN Recommendations, Fortinet offers a Secure SD-WAN solution with integrated NGFW security, coupled with comprehensive reporting capability and compliance tracking.

“SD-WAN is growing in popularity but it is critical that an organisation’s digital transformation journey does not become an Achilles’ heel and expose the business to attacks,” says Mr Thiantara Kruathorn, Fortinet’s country director for Singapore and Brunei.

“The difference with Fortinet’s SD-WAN solution is that it provides top-rated security not commonly found in other SD-WAN-plus firewall solutions.

“All FortiGate SD-WAN devices combine the agility of SD-WAN technologies with industry-leading network security that are protecting over 385,000 enterprises globally, including 70 per cent of Fortune 100 companies,” he adds.

SD-WAN with integrated Next Generation Firewall security Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution offers Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) security and compliance features such as: Enterprise-class security integrated with SD-WAN in a single device.

SSL inspection and threat protection to provide visibility and prevention against malware.

Web filtering service to enforce Internet security.

Highly scalable and high-throughput IPsec VPN tunnels to ensure that traffic is always encrypted and stays confidential.

Tracking of real-time threat activity to facilitate risk assessment, detect potential issues and mitigate risks.

Monitoring of firewall rules and policies to automate compliance audits. For demos and details, go to www.fortinet.com/products/sd-wan.html



Features of Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution. ILLUSTRATION: FORTINET



Brought to you by Fortinet.