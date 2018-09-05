Bargains galore for gadgets, gizmos

Comex, one of Singapore's biggest and oldest IT and consumer technology exhibitions, is here again.

The four-day event at Suntec Singapore (levels 3, 4 and 6) starts tomorrow and ends on Sunday. It is organised by Exhibits Inc, a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subsidiary.

As the show coincides with the school holidays and there are plenty of great bargains to be found, it is a good time to get your gadgets and gizmos.

For example, you can get a Gigabyte Sabre 15 gaming laptop (booth 8108) for $1,799 (usual price: $1,999), while Secretlab's Omega 2018 gaming chair (booth 6225) will be sold at $469 (usual price: $620).

There will be enticing purchase-with-purchase deals.

For instance, spend a minimum of $250 in a single receipt or up to three combined receipts and you can buy a Kaze fitness tracker and a pair of Curve True Wireless Fitness Earbuds for $99 (the usual retail prices of both gadgets add up to $258).

At the show, you can also exchange your old gadgets and gizmos for cash vouchers.

VIEW IT / COMEX 2018

WHERE: Levels 3, 4 and 6 Suntec Singapore, 1 Raffles Boulevard WHEN: Tomorrow to Sunday, 11am to 9pm daily (level 3), noon to 9pm daily (levels 4 and 6) ADMISSION: Free

Bring your used laptops, LCD monitors, smartphones, tablets and desktop computers (except do-it-yourself PCs) to the trade-in counters at Halls 603 and 604 for assessment. You might get a trade-in offer you cannot refuse. For more details, go to digitalhospital.com. sg/comex2018-tradein.

You can also trade in your old gaming consoles for Comex 2018 cash vouchers at the entrance of Hall 601. Send a WhatsApp message to 8798-1973 or e-mail buy2hand@gmail.com for more information about the gaming trade-in programme.

If you are looking to upgrade your e-scooter, head to Mobot (Booth 6651) on level 6. You can trade in your existing e-scooter to get rebates of up to $300 for any new Mobot personal mobility devices.

Send a WhatsApp message to 8826-2069 for more information about the e-mobility trade-in programme.

Also, you do not even need to spend a single cent at Comex 2018 to win something. You just need to be there for a lucky dip.

Go to www.comexitshow.com.sg /luckydip/ for instructions.

After registering, you will receive an e-mail confirmation with a QR code. Present the e-mail, along with your NRIC or passport for verification, and take part in an instant lucky dip.

Prizes include printers, headphones, robotic vacuum cleaners and cameras.

Deals to check out

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS



Canon PowerShot SX740 HS. PHOTO: CANON



$529; freebies include a tripod, a camera bag, a 16GB SD card and a 32GB SD card

Booth 8230

The new Canon PowerShot SX740 HS packs a whopping 40x optical zoom (24mm to 960mm) lens, despite being only 4cm thick.

This 20.3-megapixel compact camera has a 3-inch display for you to compose your photos. It can shoot up to 7.4 still photos per second and record 4K videos.

iClebo Omega



iClebo Omega. PHOTO: ICLEBO



$888 (usual price: $1,388; limited to 53 sets)

Booth 6307

Using a 130-degree, wide-angle smart mapping system, the iClebo Omega analyses the space around it for a thorough cleaning. This robotic vacuum cleaner is equipped with Hepa filters and a wet mopping system to clean up anything from cereals to pet hair. Its angled shape and rubber brushes help it clean wall edges and corners effectively.

Curve Xtreme 300 4K Wi-Fi Action Camera



Curve Xtreme 300 4K Wi-Fi Action Camera. PHOTO: MAKA GPS



$179 (usual price: $229), freebies include Xtreme Sports Pack (worth $129) which consists of helmet mounts, curved Flexi-head mount helmet strap, chest harness, long armband, table top tripod stand and three-way mount with long and short screws

Booth 6331

Why pay a fortune for an action camera when you can get a much more affordable one with the Curve Xtreme 300?

It is capable of shooting 4K videos with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and a 170-degree field of view. Plus, it has a 2-inch touchscreen display that allows settings to be changed easily and a 0.96-inch Oled display for quick checking of its status. It comes with waterproof case and a remote wristband.

Fend



Fend. PHOTO: FEND



$99 (usual price: $138)

Booths 6487, 6651 and 6828

Wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or e-scooter may soon be mandatory. Get yourself the new Fend bicycle helmet.

This is no ordinary helmet. As it is foldable, it allows you to store it easily in your bag.

iRobot Roomba 890



iRobot Roomba 890. PHOTO: IROBOT



$898 (usual price: $1,098)

Booth 6633

Need more time to catch up on Korean dramas or play games? Let the iRobot Roomba 890 robotic vacuum cleaner do the cleaning for you.

Powered by a suite of intelligent sensors, it is said to make more than 60 decisions a second to adapt to your home and thoroughly clean the floors.