Tech review: Soundpeats TrueShift 2 offers superb value for money

With most of us staying home to work these days, having a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones, whether for making conference calls or listening to music to keep distractions away, sounds like a good idea.

This is especially so when there is a pair as affordable as the $79.90 Soundpeats TrueShift2 (available on Amazon and Shopee) around. But is it too good to be true?

For starters, its charging case offers a generous 3,000mAh in rechargeable backup power, though the case has to be the largest I have seen, easily twice the size of the Apple AirPods Pro's.

It has a USB-C charging port and a USB-A output port. Thus, you can even use it to charge your smartphone. But it does not support wireless charging.

The earbuds come in black and have a triangular facade adorned with the Soundpeats logo. The logo is touch-sensitive and supports touch gestures. The earbuds power up the moment you take them out of the charging case.

The earbuds look rather big and will certainly not win any beauty contest.

Included are three pairs of different-sized ear-tips and ear-fins for you to find the perfect ear fit.

Despite their bland looks, the earbuds feel solid and fit snugly in my ears, with the ear-fins doing a great job of keeping the earbuds in place.

Whether I was jogging with them or shaking my head vigorously to try dislodge them, the earbuds remained in place. Plus, they felt comfortable to wear even for five hours straight.

With their IPX7 water-resistance rating to protect against rain and sweat, you can wear them on workouts without worrying about water damage.

On the downside, the touch gestures will take a while to get used to and remember. For instance, you tap the right earbud once to increase volume. But you have to shift to the left earbud and do the same to decrease volume.

Double-tapping on either earbuds will play or pause a track. But to skip to the next track, you have to press and hold for 1.5 seconds on the right earbud. To return to the previous track, you do the same with the left earbud.

I kept forgetting these gestures, especially when I am jogging and ended up using my smartphone to adjust volume or skip tracks.

Understandably given its price, the TrueShift2 does not come with active noise cancellation. The good thing though is that the earbuds provide a good seal against ambient noise.

Another plus: the headphones sound good, with clear mids and distinct highs. The bass is well-controlled, even if not as punchy as some of its higher-priced competitors'. I can easily discern the different instruments playing when listening to classical tracks.

For calls, I could be heard loud and clear when calling from my study room or in a quiet environment. But when there is music playing in the background, my voice became less clear though it is still audible.

Battery life is pretty good at nearly six hours of music playback. The charging case is able to charge the earbuds up to 16 times, so you can theoretically get nearly 100 hours of playback time.

The TrueShift2 has truly shifted the goal posts for what you would expect of low-priced true wireless in-ear headphones. In fact, you won't find anything better at this price.

FOR

- Very affordable

- Great audio quality

- Superb value for money

- Charging case doubles up as power bank

AGAINST

- Bland looks

- Touch controls need time to get used to

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $79.90

DRIVERS: 6mm graphene

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth 5.0

WEIGHT: 10g (earbuds), 185g (charging case)

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5

DESIGN: 3.5/5

PERFORMANCE: 4/5

BATTERY LIFE: 4/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 5/5

OVERALL: 4/5

ST Tech Editor's Choice