Tech review: Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless gaming headset is ideal for Nintendo Switch

What attracted me to the Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless gaming headset (available on Amazon and Shopee) was the image of a gamer using the headset with the Nintendo Switch console on the go that I saw on the product website.

You see, the Nintendo Switch does not support Bluetooth audio. This means you either have to use wired headphones plugged into its 3.5mm jack, or certain wireless headsets that come with a receiver that plugs into a USB port or 3.5mm jack.

However, most of these receivers use the USB-A port, found only on the Switch's dock. An adapter is required to plug these receivers into the USB-C port on the Switch itself when playing games in handheld mode - not the most elegant solution.

The Strix Go 2.4 solves this problem by having a USB-C receiver that can connect directly to the USB-C port.

It simply worked, without requiring the installation of any drivers or software. The Strix Go 2.4 will also work with smartphones that have a USB-C port and - with the bundled USB-C to USB-A adapter - devices with USB-A ports.

The headset can also connect to the 3.5mm jack using the included audio cable. In fact, the Strix Go 2.4 offers a better frequency response when using the 3.5mm jack than the wireless connection. Asus says a wired connection is necessary to listen to Hi-Res audio, though I did not have a suitable audio player to test this.

On top of the bundled USB-A adapter and 3.5mm audio cable, Asus has also included a detachable boom microphone and a USB-C charging cable for the headset.

These accessories are all packed in the headset's carrying case. The Strix Go 2.4 itself can be folded to fit snugly in its case.

While the headset is made of plastic, it feels sturdy enough. Its matt black finish looks discreet, without any garish logos or LEDs. The headset controls are on the left ear cup. Besides volume and basic playback controls, you can also mute or unmute the microphone and toggle between wired and wireless modes.

The ear cushions could do with a bit more padding. While they fit my ears well enough, the ear cups may also be on the smaller side for some users. My ears felt warm and uncomfortable only after a couple of hours of gaming, which is acceptable.

Noise isolation is decent, though the Strix Go 2.4 does not offer active noise cancellation. The headset does have a noise-cancelling feature for its microphones that help to reduce background noise.

Besides the detachable boom microphone, the headset also has an integrated microphone that will draw fewer stares when used on the go. In my testing in games and Zoom meetings, the microphones captured my voice clearly.

The audio quality is decent, but I have heard better. Overall, the sound is perhaps too neutral and lacks excitement. For gaming, the headset works better - not only does it let me hear the direction of in-game enemies clearly, gunfire sounded crisp while explosions were impactful.

The headset has a fast-charging feature that replenishes sufficient battery charge for a couple of hours of usage after 15 minutes of charging. I could use it for roughly 20 hours before having to recharge the headset.

The Strix Go 2.4 is the wireless gaming headset to get if you play on the Switch console on the go.

FOR

Ideal for Nintendo Switch gamers

Foldable design is portable and lightweight

Noise-cancelling microphones

Fast to recharge

AGAINST

Lacks Bluetooth

Ear cushions could be plumper

SPECS

Price: $319

Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz (wireless), 10Hz - 40kHz (3.5mm)

Drivers: 40mm

Weight: 290g

RATING

Features: 4.5/5

Design: 4/5

Performance: 4/5

Value for money: 3.5/5

Overall: 4/5