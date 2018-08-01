Popular streaming services

SPOTIFY

More than 35 million songs

Price: $9.90 a month

Pros: Spotify has become almost synonymous with music streaming, with more than 75 million premium subscribers worldwide. Being the most popular streaming app means Spotify's social network is huge.

Users can make collaborative playlists they can share with other users and so it might be easier to find or create such playlists.

Spotify also has a decent recommendation engine that tracks the songs you like and suggests new ones, such as through its weekly updated Discover Weekly and Recently Released playlists.

Cons: Spotify has come under fire in the past for adding and removing features with little or no prior warning, such as when it took away users' ability to import playlists into the app.

APPLE MUSIC

More than 45 million songs

Price: $9.98 a month

Pros: Apple Music has a larger music library than Spotify - with more than 45 million songs - and a large user base of more than 50 million subscribers in 115 countries.

Apple's huge market presence also lets it secure exclusive releases ahead of time, giving fans access to them before others on competing platforms.

Cons: There is no free version of Apple Music with restricted features.

Users will have to subscribe to use the service. There is, however, a free three-month trial period for new users.

TIDAL

More than 40 million songs

Price: $9.90 a month for Tidal Premium; $19.80 a month for Tidal HiFi

Pros: Tidal, owned by rap artist Jay-Z, offers the highest sound quality of all streaming services on its HiFi plan that streams high-resolution audio.

So, if you want the convenience of streaming, but are fussy about compression rates and sound fidelity, Tidal is for you.

Tidal does not provide subscription figures.

Cons: All that sound quality comes at a price and the Tidal HiFi option is the most expensive subscription service of all at nearly $20 a month.

DEEZER

About 53 million songs

Price: $9.90 a month

Pros: Deezer has the biggest library of all the streaming services, in part due to the presence of more independent, smaller artists on the platform.

Deezer also has the option of streaming some tracks in high-resolution format, which audiophiles will appreciate.

Its song-recommendation engine, Deezer Flow, creates a personalised playlist with a user's existing favourite tracks and adds new ones all the time, creating a seemingly never-ending playlist.

Cons: It might be hard to find fellow music lovers to follow on Deezer, as it has a relatively low subscriber count - 14 million active users - compared with other more popular services.

Lester Hio