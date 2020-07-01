Nifty in-ear headphones for work calls

With many still working from home in the second phase of Singapore's reopening, Panasonic's two new true wireless stereo in-ear headphone models could be handy gadgets for those who need to take frequent work calls.

Both the RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W feature high-performance Mems microphones that can suppress wind noise to improve the quality of calls. The first is available in black and white, and the other in black, white and green.

The RZ-S500W has a dual-hybrid noise-cancelling feature that makes it suitable for both work and leisure. Users may also use the Panasonic Audio Connect app to set the level of noise cancellation to create the perfect listening environment.

Both models offer reliable Bluetooth connectivity for uninterrupted listening, with a Left-Right Independent Signalling System allowing for proper sound balance between right and left channels.

Tapping the touch sensor activates the ambient sound mode to capture external sounds while one is listening to music. By tapping the sensor for two seconds, users can toggle between the noise-cancelling and ambient sound modes or switch the earbuds off.

The Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W fit comfortably in the ears even when used for long stretches of time. The angle and length of the sound ports were guided by 3D ear data, and the compact and lightweight charging cradle makes the earbuds easy to carry around.

Both models are also voice assistant-compatible. Voice assistant smartphone functions like Siri and Google Assistant can be activated through the headphone's touch sensor. Amazon's Alexa can be activated for those with the Alexa mobile app.