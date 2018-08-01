Full stream ahead as more people are choosing to pay for music

The love affair between Singaporeans and music streaming is showing no signs of cooling, as more music aficionados ditch their CD and MP3 collections in favour of paid subscriptions.

Music streaming revenue jumped from US$5.3 million in 2015 to US$11.8 million (S$16 million) last year in Singapore, said Mr Ang Kwee Tiang, regional director of Swiss-based International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).