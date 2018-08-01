Full stream ahead as more people are choosing to pay for music
Consumers here are choosing to pay for access to music via streaming services, rather than own the tracks they like
The love affair between Singaporeans and music streaming is showing no signs of cooling, as more music aficionados ditch their CD and MP3 collections in favour of paid subscriptions.
Music streaming revenue jumped from US$5.3 million in 2015 to US$11.8 million (S$16 million) last year in Singapore, said Mr Ang Kwee Tiang, regional director of Swiss-based International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?