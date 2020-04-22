Fitness earbuds are easy to use and have long battery life

I have been reviewing so many true wireless in-ear headphones that it almost feels weird to be reviewing something with a cord connecting two earbuds - in this case, the Beats Powerbeats.

This is the series' fourth-generation model, but it goes by the name Powerbeats.

Available in red (version tested), black and white, this fitness-centric wireless in-ear model looks very much like last year's Powerbeats Pro with its more angled design, but with a rounded cord connecting the earbuds.

Each earbud has an adjustable earhook. There are four different-sized pairs of ear-tips for you to get the best fit.

The earbuds stay snugly in my ears during my jogs and when I try to dislodge them by shaking my head vigorously. The only issue is that the earhooks might get tangled with the frame of your glasses or hooks of your face mask.

But even if a earbud is dislodged from your ear, the cord will prevent it from dropping to the floor. And to my pleasant surprise, the non-adjustable cord does not flap around when I am jogging.

I also like that the Powerbeats' controls are physical - not touch gestures - and thus easy to remember.

Most of the controls are on the right earbud, including a volume rocker and a music control button recognisable by its Beats logo.

The Lightning charging port is also here, at the bottom of the earbud (the headphones do not come with a charging case, only a Lightning charging cable).

Tap the music control button once to play or pause music. Tap twice to skip the current track and thrice to play the previous track.

However, the Powerbeats will not pause the music when you remove one earbud, unlike with Apple's AirPods Pro.

On the left earbud, there is only the power button.

Like the Powerbeats Pro and AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats is equipped with Apple's H1 chip that allows for quick pairing and hands-free Siri operation. Activate the voice assistant by saying "Hey, Siri" - you do not need to press a button on the earbud.

Thus, it is a cinch pairing the Powerbeats with an iPhone. Press the power button on the left earbud to switch it on and a window showing the Powerbeats will appear on your iPhone. Tap on it and the pairing is done.

In terms of audio quality, the Powerbeats sounds very much like its Pro cousin. In other words, audio output is pretty balanced.

You can hear the mids and highs clearly, but there is nothing spectacular. Bass is very restrained, which is very unlike Beats. But you probably would not notice the flat audio quality when you are huffing and puffing from your workouts.

In addition, being a pair of fitness-centric headphones, the Powerbeats is designed to let in ambient noise for safety reasons, so there is no active noise cancellation like with the AirPods Pro.

Its water-resistance rating of IPX4 is rather low for a pair of fitness-centric headphones. It is protected only against perspiration and water splashes.

But at $199, the Powerbeats is much cheaper than the likes of the Apple AirPods.

And the Powerbeats also has a long battery life of 15 hours of music playback.

FOR

•Cheaper than AirPods

•Snug and comfortable fit

•Long battery life

AGAINST

•Flat audio

•Low water resistance

•Does not auto-pause music when one earbud is removed

SPECS

PRICE: $199

DRIVERS: 12mm

WATER RESISTANCE: IPX4

CONNECTIVITY: Bluetooth

WEIGHT: 26.3g (with cord)

RATING

FEATURES: 4/5

DESIGN: 3.5/5

PERFORMANCE: 3.5/5

BATTERY LIFE: 5/5

VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5

OVERALL: 4/5