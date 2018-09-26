Creative to expand Super X-Fi line-up

Creative launched on Monday its highly anticipated Super X-Fi Amp audio amplifier dongle, a gadget that reportedly created so much market excitement that the company's stocks surged by 600 per cent in March.
This $219 USB-C dongle, the size of a thumb drive, is able to recreate surround sound with a realistic sense of depth, space and details through regular headphones.
