Creative to expand Super X-Fi line-up

Creative founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo wants to bring real surround sound to the masses.
Creative founder and CEO Sim Wong Hoo wants to bring real surround sound to the masses.ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN
The company plans to bring out more surround-sound products

Creative launched on Monday its highly anticipated Super X-Fi Amp audio amplifier dongle, a gadget that reportedly created so much market excitement that the company's stocks surged by 600 per cent in March.

This $219 USB-C dongle, the size of a thumb drive, is able to recreate surround sound with a realistic sense of depth, space and details through regular headphones.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 26, 2018, with the headline 'Creative to expand Super X-Fi line-up'. Print Edition | Subscribe
