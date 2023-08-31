From games and entertainment to social media: Mobile users worldwide spent US$67.5b in first half of 2023

In the fast-paced digital age, the mobile app market offers a telling reflection of our changing habits and technological leanings. data.ai's recent “H1 2023” study reveals the intricacies of global interactions with mobile apps.

So, what did 2023 look like in the world of apps?

For app developers and marketers, the first half of the year brought hope. After a slight dip in 2022, people spent a hefty US$67.5 billion on mobile apps. Out of this, iOS users parted with US$43.5 billion, and Google Play enthusiasts contributed US$24 billion. To put this into context, for every US dollar spent on apps, 65 cents went to iOS, and this figure jumps to 71 cents when considering non-gaming apps alone.

Speaking of standout performers, TikTok wasn’t just dancing in the background. It recorded earnings of US$2.1 billion, which rose from its previous year. It's not just about viral dance moves, though; apps like Disney+, YouTube, and Duolingo saw more users willingly opt for subscriptions.

Interestingly, while people were spending more within apps, the gaming sector held steady. But keep an eye out for future game releases – the figures from March and May 2023 show gamers might be gearing up to splurge.

Breaking down the apps that saw the most spending: games, entertainment, and social apps were crowd favourites. On the other hand, in terms of growth, apps centred around productivity, business, and news and magazines flexed their muscles.

As for app downloads, 76.8 billion sounds like a big number, right? That’s how many times apps were downloaded across iOS and Google Play. Google Play may have had the volume, but iOS wasn’t trailing far behind in growth terms, showing a 10 per cent uptick.

If you've recently downloaded a game, tool, or social app, you're in good company – these are the most popular categories. And for those always on the lookout for something new? Productivity, books and reference, and health and fitness apps are where most of the fresh action is.

A nod to Gardenscapes by Playrix: after a quiet couple of years, 2023 saw a resurgence in its popularity. The game's consumer expenditure hit a high in May 2023, affirming that ‘Match’ games, with favourites like Candy Crush and Royal Match, still have a loyal fan base.

Zooming out to view the world map, the Asia-Pacific region was bustling with mobile activity. India, in particular, recorded a 26 per cent growth since the first half of 2021. Other countries catching up on mobile time included China, Indonesia, Mexico, and Thailand. The US on the other hand, saw a more modest one per cent growth in the past two years.

Interestingly, while India, the US, and Brazil remained dominant in downloads, Chinese apps made waves overseas. Apps from ByteDance, such as TikTok and CapCut, as well as PDD Holding’s Temu, found many takers in America and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, BeReal, an app born in the US, found its way to European mobile screens.

As governments globally adapted to the pandemic, mobile services evolved. Apps like MyGov Australia, GOV.UK ID Check, and ThaID marked their presence in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Thailand respectively. And a special mention goes out to TikTok's live shopping app, TikTok Seller, which made waves in Thailand.

Platforms like Bumble, Tinder, Disney+, and LinkedIn made their mark too, with the latter likely buoyed by a bustling job market. In the gaming alley, newer entrants like Honkai: Star Rail from miHoYo (outside of China, the game's publisher is miHoYo's subsidiary Cognosphere Pte., Ltd. d/b/a HoYoverse), and Monopoly Go from Scopely held their own against giants like Candy Crush Saga from King, Coin Master from Moon Active, and FIFA Soccer from EA Sports.

Get the full picture of where mobile apps are headed in 2023 and beyond with www.data.ai.

