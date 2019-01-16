Commentary
Apple was at CES without being there
Tech giant stole the show at the consumer electronics fair as manufacturers such as Samsung and LG announced that their latest TVs will come with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
Apple has not participated in the annual CES consumer electronics trade fair for more than a quarter of a century. But despite not being there again this year, its presence was certainly felt.
The Cupertino tech giant cheekily placed a huge billboard staring down at Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the main venues of CES, saying "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone".
