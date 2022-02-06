Apple likely to debut new low-cost 5G iPhone and iPad in early March

LOS ANGELES • Apple is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches.

The announcement will mark Apple's first major event since a new MacBook Pro debuted last October. Like the company's other recent launches, it is expected to be an online presentation rather than in-person, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

Apple is coming off a holiday quarter that far exceeded Wall Street predictions, helping quell fears that supply-chain problems would hurt sales. The company is now setting its sights higher for this year. The March announcements - along with the usual flood of product news expected later in the year - suggest Apple will introduce its biggest crop of new devices ever in a single year.

Given that the planned timing is still more than a month away, the company's plans may change in the face of production delays.

The new phone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years, adding 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. But the design itself is expected to be similar to the current version, which debuted in April 2020.

The new iPad will be an update to the Air model that features a faster processor and 5G. Apple is also planning a new Mac with its own designed chips, which could come as early as next month.

Besides announcing new devices, Apple is also planning to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of next month. The software update will add Face ID support for people wearing masks, making it easier for iPhone and iPad users to unlock their devices.

It also has new emojis and Universal Control, which lets customers use a single keyboard and trackpad across multiple iPads and Macs.

The company will likely hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June to announce software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. It is then expected to hold multiple keynote events in autumn to launch the iPhone 14 and new Macs.

The 2022 line-up is likely to include new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 models and new AirPods.

Apple is also planning new services, such as a feature that lets the iPhone accept payments with the tap of a credit card. Apple is working on a high-end mixed reality headset as well, but that is now more likely to be released in 2023. It had aimed to announce the device as early as the end of this year, but development challenges delayed the timing.

BLOOMBERG