Apple, Amazon and Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon's Echo Spot device powered by its Alexa digital assistant is seen at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.PHOTO: AFP
6 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet's Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconductors among others, will also contribute to the project, titled "Connected Home over IP".

The group aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build products that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

Amazon had launched a similar initiative earlier this year that allows users to access Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and multiple other voice-controlled virtual assistant services from a single device.

