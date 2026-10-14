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Anthropic to work with Singapore to evaluate AI models for safety and security

SINGAPORE – Anthropic has pledged to hold technical exchanges with the Singapore Government to evaluate its artificial intelligence models for safety and security.

The San Francisco-based AI lab signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) to set out their areas of cooperation, which include capability building and responsible adoption.

Announcing the MOU at its Singapore office opening event on Oct 14, Anthropic co-founder Ben Mann said: “When we train a new model, nobody really knows what exactly the capabilities are. Working with AI safety institutes in Singapore, as well as those around the world, is important to understand what the risks and the benefits could be.

“Singapore has been a leader in responsible Al, with a long track record of investment in model testing and evaluation… With this MOU, we’ll partner with Singapore to help ensure the transition to powerful Al goes well here, across the Asia-Pacific and around the world.”

Anthropic’s Singapore office is its fifth in the Asia-Pacific region, after those in South Korea, Japan, India and Australia. It was officially launched on Oct 14 at Capella Singapore, on the sidelines of the Singapore International Cyber Week.

As at Oct 14, there are 12 local job openings listed on Anthropic’s site, spanning sales, marketing, recruitment and finance. The company declined to disclose its planned headcount for the local office, located in Raffles Place.

Anthropic’s MOU with MDDI comes amid intensifying global debate over safety regulations after AI agents that can execute tasks with minimal human supervision were found to have gone rogue.

Anthropic’s rival OpenAI disclosed in July that its AI agents had escaped their test environment. The agents then breached AI software repository Hugging Face to complete a task they were given, an attack that was not intended by OpenAI.

Reports of similar incidents followed, including the breach of an Australian healthcare database by a rogue OpenAI bot in June, an incident later revealed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in September.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei is among those leading the charge for regulation, calling on frontier AI firms to slow down AI development.

The AI lab, which could be valued at up to US$2 trillion (S$2.6 trillion) in what could be the largest initial public offering in history, dedicated 80 pages out of 261 in its draft prospectus to risk factors.

Anthropic warned that advanced AI models could display “self-preserving behaviours”, “resist shutdown” and pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.

The start-up counts Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC as one of its major financial backers. GIC first invested in Anthropic in September 2025 as part of a US$13 billion fund-raising round by private investors. In February 2026, GIC led a US$30 billion Series G fund-raising round.

During a keynote at Capella on Oct 14, Anthropic’s ASEAN general manager Dale Finlay said the start-up’s highly anticipated Singapore office is driven by the country’s high concentration of technical talent and strong research institutions, as well as high standards of trust in AI adoption.

“Singapore’s Government understands that trust is the most essential element of AI adoption, and they’ve done years of work testing and evaluating models,” he said.

“Customers here hold AI to a really high standard too, especially when it comes to things like reliability and security. Talent and trust are what has made Singapore one of the strongest markets for Claude anywhere in the world.”

Anthropic’s ASEAN general manager Dale Finlay speaking at an event at Capella Singapore on Oct 14. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

According to Anthropic’s 2026 economic index, Singapore ranks second among 121 countries in Claude usage relative to its population, at nearly six times what its size alone would predict.

With a presence here, Anthropic seeks to work more closely with organisations, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to build Claude into products and services and support the Government’s efforts to build AI skills among public officers, said Finlay.

This builds on existing work with local agencies and companies such as the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), DBS Bank, Grab, and Sea Group, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and gaming platform Garena.

More than 1,500 GovTech officers use Claude Code to help build and maintain Singapore’s digital services, while Shopee uses Claude to power its customer service chatbots and help employees write and debug code quickly.

Permanent Secretary for Digital Development and Information Chng Kai Fong said: “Trust is critical for businesses, workers and the public to use AI with confidence.”

He added: “This partnership with Anthropic reflects the Government’s commitment to scaling up the responsible adoption of AI, deepening capabilities in our companies and government agencies, and delivering impact for Singapore.”

During a press conference on Oct 14, Anthropic’s head of Asia-Pacific policy Michael Sellitto said it is committed to sharing information about cyberincidents as quickly as it responsibly can, and to helping governments understand and regulate the technology.

He was responding to recent calls from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for a global independent body to be created to govern AI, and Senior Minister K. Shanmugam for frontier AI labs to promptly share information about AI-related cyberincidents.

Sellito said Singapore does not receive priority access to unreleased Anthropic models, but added that any organisation, including those here, can apply to join Anthropic’s cyberverification programme to access the latest launched models for internal cybersecurity testing.