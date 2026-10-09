AI speech software firm ElevenLabs sets up shop in S’pore; hires engineering, sales roles

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ElevenLabs co-founder and chief executive Mati Staniszewski said the firm hopes to tap the strong research and engineering talent in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Artificial intelligence speech software firm ElevenLabs has set up shop in Singapore and will hire for roles across engineering and sales, as part of a push to build chatbots and narration services that reflect regional languages and dialects.

The start-up, valued at US$22 billion (S$28 billion) , joins a growing list of AI companies looking to benefit from the Government’s support for local firms and residents to adopt AI.

The move to establish its new regional headquarters here comes three months after the firm began hosting its core AI models on Singapore-based infrastructure to better service regional customers, including locally based digital finance firm Atome Financial and Malaysian digital bank Boost Bank.

AI voice and conversational agents require almost instant processing to sound natural. Being close to its customers allow s ElevenLabs to achieve this by reducing network latency.

Local hosting also ensures that customer data and inference logs remain within Singapore’s physical jurisdiction, protected under local intellectual property laws and security framework.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Oct 9, co-founder and chief executive Mati Staniszewski said the firm hopes to tap the strong research and engineering talent in Singapore to expand its team of 25 employees who are working remotely.

“We are looking to continue hiring pretty aggressively on engineering, go-to-market, marketing, and other cross-functional domains,” he added.

Staniszewski declined to commit to a hiring target, but said it is possible that the employee pool here might reach 100 in the next few years. These new hires include forward deployed engineers, who will help clients here build their own voice agents.

The 31-year-old Polish entrepreneur was in Singapore to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2026. He also launched ElevenLabs’ Singapore office on Oct 8.

The start-up said in July that it had surpassed US$600 million in global annual recurring revenue earlier. More than half its annual revenue comes from its enterprise customers including tech firms Meta, Salesforce, Stripe and Revolut.

ElevenLabs competes with other conversational voice agent makers such as Wiz.AI, Instadesk, Google and Amazon.

In September, ElevenLabs launched its latest V4 model, which can understand nuance, speak in a wide range of emotions and process over 90 languages, including Malay, Tamil and Mandarin. It also plans to train its models in Singlish.

“While in Singapore, my team has taught me that various phrases like ‘can leh’ and ‘can lor’ may look similar but have very different meanings. That’s ultimately what we are solving on the research side, and bring ing into production,” Staniszewski said.

“As we think about deploying the technology across South-east Asia, we are going to invest even more to make sure that all languages are covered.”

During the launch of ElevenLabs’ office on Oct 8, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that helpline conversation bots are especially useful as people, especially seniors, need not navigate menus or think about how to craft text-based prompts.

“The results can be better customer experience, faster resolution of requests and more productive use of employees’ time,” said Tan. “This is the kind of transformation we want to see more of: technology solving a real problem, in a real workflow with a real outcome.”

Tan cautioned that the adoption of synthetic voices needs to work alongside trust from the people, and added that the firm’s move to host models on local infrastructure is significant in supporting requirements around data residency, security and latency.

“As voice AI becomes part of more sensitive interactions, these foundations will matter even more.”