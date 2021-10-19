After nearly 20 years, can S'pore make blockbuster AAA games?

Some 18 years after the Government announced support for video game development in Singapore, leading many people to seriously consider a career in the industry, there are now around 220 game development and publishing companies here.

And a milestone was reached last week when Gamescom Asia was held here - the first time an offshoot of one of the world's biggest video game events, Gamescom, was organised outside Germany.

But a burning question lingers: Can Singapore make big-budget, blockbuster video games that rival Hollywood movies and put its game development industry on the world map?

Doubts were cast on the hopes for such triple-A (AAA) games in July after a report by video game news site Kotaku detailed the troubled development of Ubisoft Singapore's Skull & Bones, a pirate game that garnered global attention when it was announced in 2017.

The game has been in development since 2013 - which is longer than usual - and has reportedly cost over US$120 million (S$162 million) to date, which is unusually expensive. AAA games can take two to five years to make, with some development budgets hitting US$50 million or more.

Industry players said the development of AAA games is very difficult and usually reserved for the biggest companies with the financial and manpower resources.

The Singapore Games Association said 12 per cent of game development studios here are AAA studios and the rest are small and medium-sized enterprises.

"I don't think Singapore could never develop a triple-A game. I don't think it's a lack of talent or desire," said a games industry veteran with more than 10 years of experience, who declined to be named.

Rather, he feels most people here and in South-east Asia tend to play more mobile and indie games, and these would then be the type of games that developers know how to build. This is in contrast with places like Japan, the United States and parts of Europe where AAA games are made for console game markets that have historically been large.

Research by game event organiser and broadcaster One Esports that was reported this year showed that 87 per cent of South-east Asian gamers use mobile devices to play games, compared with 60 per cent in North America.

Mobile and indie games are also easier for developers to get into than AAA games, because they are not as resource-intensive and can be developed with budgets of US$1 million to US$15 million. Sometimes, the figure can be less than US$1 million.

Mr Lau Wei Kit, co-founder of Cargo Studio, an incubator for game firms, said the US$316 million that reportedly went into making AAA title Cyberpunk 2077 could easily translate into 2,000 to 3,000 different mobile games being developed and released.

"I'm pretty sure that as a nation, we will be able to build very competitive and high-quality products if we are given the opportunity to figure out how to perfect this craft through 2,000 to 3,000 game products." He added that revenues for mobile games can be multiple times their development costs, in contrast with some AAA games that might only break even.

Some smaller-scale made-in-Singapore indie games playable on phones have become hits. Since 2017, Cat Quest by local indie firm The Gentlebros has made more than $5.2 million in profits.

Another issue with big-budget AAA games is that companies are more averse to taking risks. For local indie studios like Reckoner Industries, which last month released a logic puzzle game steeped in engineering principles, being financially viable does not mean making only mainstream games.

"There are a lot of players looking for games that are not common," said the studio's co-founder Benedict Lee, adding that there are opportunities for indie developers in genres that are underserved.

Still, some industry players feel there is a place for AAA game development here, and for companies to have a diverse portfolio of titles.

Mr Allan Simonsen, coordinator for the International Game Developers Association's Singapore chapter, said a maturing game development community in Singapore also "means you need fewer expensive expatriates to fill out your senior roles" to develop AAA games here.

Many industry players attributed the maturing scene in large part to the Government's efforts - including promoting education.

Mr Raymond Wong, director at Koei Tecmo Singapore, said: "When we were hiring people in 2004, there was no one with any game development experience. But today, you have schools with courses specialising in games. The quality of people joining the industry has risen a fair bit."

And despite the issues with Skull & Bones, which Ubisoft said is the first AAA game to be led by its Singapore studio, the office here has contributed to 16 AAA games since opening in 2008. These include every title in the Assassin's Creed franchise since Assassin's Creed II.

But one thing could hamper development here in general. Said Ms Gwen Guo, chairman of the Singapore Games Association: "The overall pay grade for the games industry falls behind that in other tech industries. Hence, engineers often leave the industry to join e-commerce or fintech by the time they reach a certain seniority."

Here are six made-in-Singapore games launched this year, or to be launched soon.

Rumble Jungle

Platforms: Android, iOS

Price: To be confirmed

Launch date: Beta test expected in November or December

Rumble Jungle is a multi-player mobile game akin to the classic tennis-like game Pong, but with four players.

Gamers compete in a circular arena divided into four zones for each player.

The aim is to get a ball to strike an opponent's zone. The last person standing wins.

To defend against and deflect an incoming ball, each player controls a paddle he can move within the perimeter of his zone.

There are four different arena maps to choose from, with different obstacles in the way that can hinder or help players.

For instance, one map has whirlwinds and aiming a ball into one causes the ball to be sucked in momentarily before being shot out in a different direction.

Each of the cute animals that gamers choose to play as has special skills to give it an edge over opponents. These include shooting out extra balls at other players or obscuring their view.

Kenny Chee

Starlight: Eye Of The Storm

Platforms: Steam

Price: $9 for early version, full version slated for $9.99

Launch date: Full release expected end-October 2021

Starlight is a 2D shoot-'em-up inspired by classic arcade shooters like Raptor: Call Of The Shadows and Giga Wing, as well as "bullet hell" titles with enemy ships that fire curtain-like swarms of bullets.

Players have different ships to choose from and unlock, with some able to withstand more bullet hits before blowing up but move slower, as they contend with waves of opposing craft and bigger "boss" ships over 10 stages.

Each playable ship has a unique ability that, when activated, makes it immune to damage for a short time while executing moves such as copying a nearby enemy attack to fire back at foes.

Using an "auto-aim" feature called drift, players can rotate their ships and fire bullets in the direction of an enemy for a limited time.

Players can design the look of their own ships as well as reposition upgradable weapons.

Three players can play cooperatively or against one another on the same gaming system.

Kenny Chee

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege Of Paris

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4/5, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store

Price: $32.90

Launch date: Aug 12, 2021

The Siege Of Paris is Ubisoft's first Singapore-led expansion for an AAA game. It is the second and final planned expansion for its flagship Assassin's Creed Valhalla title.

The new story campaign takes protagonist Eivor to Francia (the precursor kingdom to modern-day France) to take part in a historical viking raid of Paris in 885 and 886.

New weapons like scythes, armour sets and abilities have been added to the game as part of the expansion, along with a new enemy type, the horse-mounted heavy cavalry units. There is also a new mechanic in the form of swarms of plague rats that players will have to avoid or chase away in certain areas of Paris. Players can also unlock an ability to use the rats against their enemies.

Several new mission types have been added, including the open-ended Infiltration Missions that can be completed in multiple ways, and Rebel Missions which offer a new currency that can be spent on upgrades, gear and cosmetics.

Rei Kurohi

The Signal State

Platforms: Steam

Price: $19.99

Launch date: Sept 23, 2021

In a post-apocalyptic future, players in The Signal State take on the task of rebuilding an abandoned farm by repairing its machines to bring old technology back to life.

Gamers accomplish this by solving logic puzzles. Along the way, they may also pick up a thing or two about electronic engineering, synthesisers and programming.

But instead of having to write code, players fiddle with electronic components and rewire machines, such as by dragging and dropping modules, clicking on connection points, and turning knobs to adjust the strength of a signal.

Players are scored based on things like how long they take to solve a puzzle, how many components they employ and how many cables are used.

A leader board helps keep track of high scores for those looking to compete with others.

There are more than 30 puzzles to crack and multiple solutions are possible with a number of the brain teasers.

Developer Reckoner Industries plans to release an update that will allow players to design their own puzzles for others to solve.

Kenny Chee

Let's Build A Zoo

Platforms: Steam

Price: To be confirmed

Launch date: Nov 5, 2021

Giant elephant fountain? Check. Enclosure for cute jumping boars? Check. Black market dealer to buy exotic animals? Check. Splicing animal DNA to create new park attractions like a panda-owl hybrid?

These are some of the choices and ethical dilemmas presented to players in Let's Build A Zoo, a cutesy zoo simulation game with consequences for players' actions.

There are 500 different animals in the game players can have in their zoos and, thanks to genetic splicing, over 300,000 chimeric animal combinations are possible.

Besides breeding, players can also choose to import animals from other zoos and rescue abused animals. How animals are acquired affects how visitors view the zoo.

Beyond bioethics, players will grapple with moral issues such as whether to report black market dealers to the police.

Other zoo management tasks thrust on players include decorating their parks and hiring staff like zookeepers.

Players can build shops and eateries to keep visitors happy, and decide on things like using expensive meat in food or less palatable stuff to cut costs.

Kenny Chee

Chinatown Detective Agency

Platform: Steam

Price: To be confirmed

Launch date: Late this year

The year is 2032. Amira Darma, a former police officer, takes on her first case as a newly minted private investigator in a neon-lit dystopian version of Singapore.

In Chinatown Detective Agency, players will step into Amira's shoes as she uncovers a global conspiracy set in a "cybernoir" world inspired by Blade Runner, The Da Vinci Code and Black Mirror.

The single player point-and-click adventure game by Singapore-based indie game developer General Interactive features retro-style pixel art, voiced dialogue performed by locals and gameplay reminiscent of the classic Carmen Sandiego series.

Players will visit various locations in search of clues, ranging from the Civic District and residential blocks in Bedok to the Botanic Gardens and Geylang nightclubs. There are also overseas locations such as London and Osaka.

Some cases may require players to do online research in real life or decipher codes to progress.

When players are not chasing down leads, they can manage the agency and interact with its staff, or get local food like laksa and chicken rice at a hawker centre.

Rei Kurohi