After Dark Photo Challenge Week 4: Clarke Quay

Week 3 of The Straits Times Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge has ended.

Perhaps, it is the location or the school examinations. But Sentosa has proved to be quite challenging, as there were fewer entries compared to the previous two weeks.

So, it is another big thank you to all who have made the effort to get down to that island, took photos and submitted some creative entries.

For the Sentosa challenge, the winner goes to Wong Chek Poh.



The winning photo for this week shows great composition and timing. We love how the reflection is almost mirror-like and the way the people has been used to balance the composition. PHOTO BY WONG CHEK POH



Reflection photographs are never easy to perfect. But Wong's photo is nearly perfect with the puddle of still water giving it a mirror-like reflection. We liked how the passers-by and the family on each side of the photo provide the balance and human element to the photo. Nicely timed and composed.

If you did not win this week, fret not. There are still six more weeks of the challenge to go. In other words, there are six more Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB) worth $1,348 to be won.

As previously mentioned, each week's challenge is unique. In other words, if your photos are good enough, you can win more than one Samsung Galaxy S9+.

For this week's challenge, the location will be the vibrant and colourful Clarke Quay.

Again, there is no restriction on the brand of the smartphone used, except the photo must be taken on a smartphone camera. Please ensure the photo's IPTC data can be read.

Submit your entry via email to stdl@sph.com.sg with the header "ST Samsung S9 After Dark Photo Challenge: Clarke Quay", along with your name and mobile number. Please use the same email that you use to log in to The Straits Times when submitting the photo entry.

Deadline of submission for this week's challenge is 2359hr, 13 May 2018.

We will pick the best photo of the week and announce the next lucky winner on The Straits Time Tech website (www.straitstimes.com/tech) on 16 May 2018.

As usual, we will also release the new location of the next challenge at the same time.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. This contest is open only to ST subscribers.

2. No montage, composite and overt manipulation of the entry photo is allowed.

3. Basic darkroom techniques such as contrast, dodging and burning using photo-editing apps are allowed.

4. All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.

5. Entrants must not have breached any laws when taking the photographs they are submitting.

6. Entrants will retain copyright of the photographs they submit.

7. By entering the contest, all entrants grant ST and Samsung the right to publish and exhibit their photographs in print or in any media. No fees will be paid for these uses.

8. The judges' decision is final.

9. By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to all the rules and regulations of this contest.

10. ST reserves the right to cancel this contest or alter any of the rules at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.