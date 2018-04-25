After Dark Photo Challenge Week 2: Changi Airport

The first round of the The Straits Times Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge has ended. And a big thank you to all who have submitted their entries.

Before we unveil the winner, we would like to announce the new location for this week's challenge. As you might have guessed from the photo above, this week's photo challenge will be at Changi Airport.

For the past week's Marina Bay photo challenge, it was a tough decision to make, as there were plenty of great entries.

But there can only be one winner. And it goes to Mr Ahmad Iskandar Bin Abdullah. His winning entry (below) exhibits the kind of originality and creativity that we are looking for.



The first winner of The Straits Times Samsung Galaxy S9 After Dark Photo Challenge is Mr Ahmad Iskandar Bin Abdullah. We love the composition of this photo and his unique take of the Marina Bay area. PHOTO: Ahmad Iskandar Bin Abdullah



We love the way the photo was composed using the skyline as the backdrop with the girl swinging in the foreground and the joggers being "framed" by the frame of the swing. It is a different take of the Marina Bay area, other than the usual Singapore skyline or Marina Bay Sands shot.

Don't be discouraged if you fail to win this week. There are still eight Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB) worth $1,348 to be won over the next few weeks.

Plus, each week's challenge is unique. In other words, if you are good enough, you can win more than one Samsung Galaxy S9+.

All winners will be contacted via e-mail on how to collect the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

There is no restriction on the brand of the smartphone used, except the photo must be taken on a smartphone camera. Please ensure the photo's IPTC data can be read.

Entries will be judged on their composition, originality and creativity.

Submit your entry via e-mail to stdl@sph.com.sg with the header "ST Samsung S9 After Dark Photo Challenge", along with your mobile number. Please use the same e-mail that you use to log in to The Straits Times when submitting the photo entry.

The deadline of submission for this week's challenge is 2359hr, 29 April 2018.

We will pick the best photo of the week and announce the next winner on The Straits Times Tech website (www.straitstimes.com/tech) on 2 May 2018. At the same time, we will also release the location of the next challenge.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. This contest is open only to ST subscribers.

2. No montage, composite and overt manipulation of the entry photo is allowed.

3. Basic darkroom techniques such as contrast, dodging and burning using photo-editing apps are allowed.

4. All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe on the copyright of any other party.

5. Entrants must not have breached any laws when taking the photographs they are submitting.

6. Entrants will retain copyright of the photographs they submit.

7. By entering the contest, all entrants grant ST and Samsung the right to publish and exhibit their photographs in print or in any media. No fees will be paid for these uses.

8. The judges' decision is final.

9. By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to all the rules and regulations of this contest.

10. ST reserves the right to cancel this contest or alter any of the rules at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, and if circumstances arise outside of its control.