66 fines issued to errant motorbike riders at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – As part of an enforcement blitz near the Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday, 66 fines were issued to motorcyclists over vehicular offences.

Of these, 25 riders were fined for excessive noise emissions from their motorbikes, according to a joint statement on Tuesday by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the police and the Land Transport Authority.

Twenty-four riders were also fined for fitting their bikes with improper licence plates and flouting other technical and regulatory requirements.

The authorities fined 13 riders for riding without a valid licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, while another four motorcyclists were fined for smoke emissions.

The sting was part of a joint enforcement operation that inspected 88 vehicles near the checkpoint in a multi-agency effort to remind motorists to follow Singapore’s environmental and road safety regulations. It is not clear how many fines were issued to local and foreign-registered vehicles.

Roughly 100,000 vehicles pass through the checkpoint each day.

The authorities said that all vehicles that enter Singapore, including foreign-registered vehicles, must comply with safety and emission requirements. The licence plates on these vehicles must also be properly displayed.

Those with foreign-registered vehicles who flout the rules may face penalties or be denied entry at the land checkpoints.

Incoming riders may soon have to conduct their own tests to ensure their vehicles meet the required emission standards here. This is a new enforcement concept that the NEA intends to trial in order to better tackle the issue of pollutive motorbikes.

On Aug 25, NEA put up a tender calling for a self-testing facility to be set up at Woodlands Checkpoint. This comes as stricter emissions limits are set to kick in from April 6 next year for all foreign motorcycles, as well as local motorcycles registered before July 1, 2003.

According to the tender documents, the proposed facility will have probes that can be inserted into any motorcycle’s tailpipe to test for emissions. An emissions meter will be able to measure both hydrocarbon and carbon monoxide levels in the bike’s exhaust fumes.