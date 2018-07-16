5 smart appliances for a more enjoyable home

Everyone has appliances, but how many really serve us well?

With the hectic lives that we lead, products need to get smarter - enhancing our efficiency and productivity, while being easy and fun to use.

Samsung understands the demands of the modern household and has worked at developing smart products for the home – so you can be in control.

Check out some of these state-of-the-art products:



The new QuickDrive washing machine's artificial intelligence-powered laundry assistant, Q-rator, recommends the optional wash cycle for the load, curates your laundry schedule and proactively monitors your washing machine’s condition to provide quick and easy remote troubleshooting support. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The new QuickDrive Washing Machine

This smart front-load machine features a unique Q-Drum™ technology comprising drum and a back plate that rotates independently. What you get is a solid cleaning performance in half the time it takes a conventional machine, plus 20 per cent savings in energy1. Its artificial intelligence-powered laundry assistant, Q-rator2, offers three smart features to help you manage your laundry more conveniently – from recommending the optional wash cycle for the load and curating your laundry schedule3 to proactively monitoring your washing machine’s condition and providing quick and easy remote troubleshooting support.



The POWERbot is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can remotely control your robot vacuum with your smartphone. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



POWERbot robotic vacuum cleaner

Too tired to vacuum? Let Samsung’s POWERbot do the job then. It delivers excellent cleaning results with 40 times more suction power4, even as its digital camera and smart sensors create an optimal cleaning path by scanning your home’s layout and its surroundings. Then there’s Edge Clean Master - an innovative shutter that extends out to capture debris trapped in corners and edges of the wall. The machine is Wi-Fi enabled5, so you can remotely control your robot vacuum with your smartphone.



Its Built-In Smart Wi-Fi® capability allows you to remotely operate and monitor the system anytime, anywhere, using your smartphone. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Built-In Smart Wi-Fi® air conditioners

Samsung’s system with ticks and Built-In Smart Wi-Fi® - the first in Singapore, comes with the Samsung Digital Inverter technology that helps to maintain the ideal temperature without consistently turning the compressor on and off even when the air conditioner is running.Its Built-In Smart Wi-Fi® capability allows you to remotely operate and monitor the system anytime, anywhere, using your smartphone7. You can control the air conditioner’s operations, monitor energy usage by checking on the number of hours the air conditioner has been in operation, set a reminder to clean its air filter based on usage and conduct a self-check for possible issues with your unit when it is not operating properly.



The new 4K Smart QLED TV instantly analyses every scene you see to deliver the most in excellent contrast, colour and details. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



The new 4K SMART QLED TV

Samsung’s flagship QLED TV for pure entertainment for your eyes. Powered by Q Engine, it instantly analyses every scene you see to deliver the most in excellent contrast, colour and details. Its ground-breaking Quantum dot technology brings pictures to life in accurate colours; the Q Contrast allows you to see every detail whatever the room’s lighting condition; and Q HDR Elite powered by HDR10+8;delivers a wider range of brightness and contrasts to bring all picture nuances to life. Don’t want a black screen when you’re not watching anything on TV? Magic Screen9 lets it plays music, display useful information, photos or decorative content, so it blends perfectly with your décor. The One Remote Control10 means you can stop fumbling around for the right remote and still control all your connected devices. In short, distractions are removed, leaving you amazing picture quality and viewing experience.



The Family Hub™ can help with food management by taking stock of expiring food in your fridge to reduce food wastage. PHOTO: SAMSUNG



Family Hub™ refrigerator11

This award-winning Family Hub™ refrigerator12 sets a new standard for connected living, built with an integrated 21.5-inch touchscreen and Harman Kardon AKG speaker has entertainment and communication capabilities. Bixby, the machine’s built-in voice control system, helps you navigate apps hands-free in the midst of cooking or read out your morning brief. The Family Hub™ can help with food management by taking stock of expiring food in your fridge to reduce food wastage, syncing your family’s calendar and showing what’s in your fridge - remotely through your mobile device via pictures taken by three built-in cameras. Watch your favourite shows in the kitchen by simply mirroring your Samsung Smart television13 or phone screen with the Family Hub™, or play music via Spotify or local radio stations. The Family Hub™ also has the SmartThings app, a home automation system that connects with other Samsung smart appliances14. When wired up to a Ring doorbell15 or security camera, you can check who’s at the door while you’re cooking, and even communicate with guests. is so much more than a refrigerator. It is a new kitchen experience.