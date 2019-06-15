10 reasons to get your hands on the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Following the release of OPPO Reno Standard in April, OPPO is set to unveil the flagship Reno – OPPO Reno 10x Zoom edition – in Singapore today. The latest edition gives you not just one, but 10 reasons why you will definitely fall for its charms.

1. Impressive aesthetics



Sleek notch-less frame on the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom edition. PHOTO: OPPO



Featuring a unique pop-up camera and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display on a bezel-less 215g frame, the Reno 10x Zoom edition impresses with its sleek design. Like the standard Reno, the flagship Reno boasts a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio unblemished by any notches. It looks good - and feels even better in your hands.

2. Never miss out on details



Capture finer details with the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom camera feature. PHOTO: OPPO



While the standard Reno boasts two camera lenses, the flagship edition is powered by a three-lens rear camera system. We are looking at a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with two other cameras: A 120-degree super wide-angle lens with an eight-megapixel sensor, and a telephoto lens with a 13-megapixel sensor. These cameras work together to enable the phone’s highlight feature: A 10x hybrid zoom which covers an impressive focal length range of 16 – 160mm.

3. Say goodbye to amateur videos



Be your own movie director with the OPPO Reno's 4K video recording. PHOTO: OPPO



Grainy home videos are a thing of the past. The Reno 10x Zoom edition supports shooting 4K videos up to 60 fps (frames per second). Designed with optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and an Audio Focus technology, the phone enables you to capture a clear, stable and vivid shot with precise sound and picture synchronisation, even without a tripod.

4. “All around you”



Stream movies anywhere and enjoy superior audio quality. PHOTO: OPPO



Enjoy a movie theatre experience in your hands when you stream movies on the Reno 10x Zoom. Equipped with Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio depth and speakers at the bottom and top of the phone, audio is played simultaneously to create a stereo speaker effect for an immersive audio experience.

5. Night photography made easy



Sharp and vivid night shots are now possible with the Ultra Night Mode 2.0 function. PHOTO: OPPO



What used to be a complex shot to achieve is now made easy with the Reno series’ Ultra Night Mode 2.0 function. Thanks to Ultra Night Mode 2.0, you can now capture sharp and vivid shots at night and under low-light conditions easily. Using Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) processing, the Reno series offers noise reduction, hand-held stabilisation support, superior low-light performance and wider dynamic range for a superior night shot.

6. Faster and better performance



Optimised performance and power with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor. PHOTO: OPPO



No one enjoys a lag while browsing, streaming or gaming on the phone. Powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor, the flagship Reno enables you to enjoy all of the above at an uninterrupted speed. It also integrates a 4th generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine for a performance boost and a power increase by 45 per cent.

7. Smooth gaming experience



Enjoy a realistic gaming experience with the flagship OPPO Reno edition. PHOTO: OPPO



Here’s one for the gamers: The Reno 10x Zoom is the world’s first mobile phone to obtain TÜV's High-Performance Certification for Games. Leveraging on the HyperBoost 2.0 feature, the phone optimises your gaming experience with a smoother game refresh rate and stability. Designed with a horizontal linear motor, it generates precise vibration effects synced to the different sound effects in the game for a more realistic gaming experience.

8. Stay cool all day



Designed to keep your phone cool all day. PHOTO: OPPO



Overheating will no longer be an issue when you are on your phone all day. Reno 10x Zoom is designed with multiple heat dissipation methods such as the use of triple graphite layering, thermal gel and Copper Pipe Cooling technology to lower the device's temperature by 13 per cent.

9. Be on-the-go with no worry



Extended battery life that lasts you for more than a day. PHOTO: OPPO



Imagine your phone’s battery going flat while you are in the middle of an important call, or a game. What would you do? Thanks to the Reno 10x Zoom’s 4065mAH battery, you can now enjoy a longer battery life – we’re talking more than a day! And when you finally need to juice up your phone, the phone’s VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology means you will be charging twice as fast.

10. Experience the all new OPPO Reno 10x Zoom now!



Purchase the Reno 10x Zoom from June 15 to 21 and receive exclusive gifts worth up to $299, while stocks last. PHOTO: OPPO



From June 15 to 23, OPPO Suntec City Concept Store will host a gallery of works created by the OPPO Makers. Visit the experiential zone where you can test out the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom's latest features. There will also be a line-up of activities and treats suitable for the whole family.