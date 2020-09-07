SUITE LIFE
A jaunt across the border; dropping my bags in a new hotel; a weekend-long whirlwind of brunches, naps and never feeling hungry because 24 hours is not enough time for all the good food.
Hotel Soloha in Teck Lim Road provides an excellent base to explore Keong Saik, one of Singapore's hottest dining and drinks stretches, as I discover on my one-night staycation at the boutique hotel.
If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, cyber security consultant Kenneth Lim, 30, would have taken a trip to Osaka and Kyoto in Japan with his fiancee this year.
SINGAPORE - So about a week ago, I left my perfectly good home and checked into a hotel about 30 minutes by MRT from where I live.
SINGAPORE - If you want a comfortable, fuss-free stay on the doorstep of Kampong Glam, you could do worse than spend the night atThe Sultan hotel - an elegant row of conserved shophouses in Jalan Sultan.
With travel on hold, millennials are forming the bulk of staycation guests at boutique hotels in cool neighbourhoods on the city fringe.
So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special? This is the grande dame of Singapore that dates back to 1887, where royalty and celebrities have rested their weary heads.
So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special? Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa bagged the Architectural Heritage Awards in 2007 for conserving colonial soldiers' quarters and turning them into luxury suites set amid 3.8ha of rainforest and gardens.
SINGAPORE - So many staycays, so little time. What makes this hotel special?
I step into the cavernous lobby in Shangri-La Hotel with a heavy heart.
Capella Singapore is so swanky, you have to watch out for peacocks stealing food off your table instead of shooing away the odd mynah or pigeon.
I admire the illuminated skyline from my waterfront jacuzzi, where I am taking a near-midnight dip after stepping out of a monogrammed bathrobe at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.
Pandemic staycations: Suite life at S'pore's best hotels less freewheeling but still an ideal escape
Stay-home globetrotters can relish staycations again in Singapore's world-class hotels, now that about 200 properties have re-emerged since last month to host domestic tourists.
Lately, life for me has been in extremes.
SINGAPORE - For urbanites looking for a sanctuary in the heart of the city, The Warehouse Hotel offers rooms on the river with a racy slice of history.
SINGAPORE - Leisure travel will not be making a comeback anytime soon, but hotels will soon be able to offer the next best thing, with staycations set to resume in the weeks ahead.