Subscriber Picks: What it's like driving across the Causeway | Travel tips and half-price deals​

At the stroke of midnight, cars tooted their horns, while people on foot clapped and cheered.

The Causeway sprang back to life as the Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopened fully after two years. ST correspondent Hairianto Diman was among the early birds who travelled to Johor Baru by car. He captured his journey in this video. If you are planning a trip, we have a checklist of the documents you need for a smooth ride.

If you are looking farther, check out our guide on travel deals and tips, including how to book that Bali villa at half the price.

And a nice read as you wind down for the week. Can't visit Japan yet but you can take in the sights of Tokyo with the cherry blossoms in full bloom, as Japan correspondent Walter Sim ponders on the complex emotions the sukura season evokes.

'Very surreal experience': What was it like driving across the Causeway after 2 years

After a two-year wait for the land border to reopen, multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman was among the first travellers to cross the Causeway into Malaysia.

ST correspondent Hairianto Diman joined the early birds who drove and walked across the Causeway at the stroke of midnight.

askST: What you need to know if you are driving from S'pore to Malaysia

Making a road trip to Malaysia after two years? Here's a handy checklist to help you get ready.

'I thought I was already dead,' says ex-cop who was hit in the neck in 1972 shoot-out

Five years into his job, Davy Chan came face to face with one of Singapore's most wanted men.

Bendemeer police shooting: How Tasers work and why they sometimes fail to subdue subjects

Tasers are capable of temporarily incapacitating a suspect by sending 50,000-volt shocks though the body.

Filing income tax: What are the tax reliefs you can claim

Don't assume that you are eligible for the same reliefs every year. 

Till debt do us part: S'pore woman granted divorce due to husband's bad money habits

Debt - and not just death - can also cause couples to part.

Half-priced Bali villas, attraction discounts and other good deals as travel returns

Time to brush off that dust on your luggage.

Picture perfect Japan is pretty in pink

Can't visit Japan just yet, but you can take in the sights of Tokyo drenched in pretty pink, with the sakura in full bloom.

