Would you take a Covid-19 test to go clubbing?

REOPENING

Selected Singapore nightlife spots can reopen by December or January in a pilot programme.

STRICTER FOR SOME

Forget about live music though - it’s not allowed. Patrons have to stick to safe management measures which are stricter for karaoke spots and nightclubs than for pubs and bars.

The pilot for karaoke spots and nightclubs will begin by January 2021 and last for three months due to “much higher risks”.

Popular karaoke chain Teo Heng KTV Studio is applying for the pilot as it wants to help keep the industry afloat. The plan is to set up test booths at selected outlets.

NEGATIVE TESTS NEEDED

You must produce negative Covid-19 tests before your karaoke and clubbing sessions.

Longing to take off your mask to sing...

... or to dance?

Well, you can’t do so. You can remove your mask only while eating and drinking. Do finish your drink before 10.30pm as alcohol can’t be sold, served or consumed after that.

WATCH WHERE YOU’RE DANCING

Groups must stay 2m apart from others on the dance floor.

Turned off by measures

The Sunday Times conducted an online poll and some of the 400 respondents said they find the safe management measures too “troublesome”. About 70 per cent said they would not take the tests.

73%

PERCENTAGE OF THE SUNDAY TIMES POLL RESPONDENTS WHO WOULD STAY AWAY FROM NIGHTCLUBS DUE TO THE MEASURES

“Under the influence of soft lighting, music and alcohol... you’ll feel very comfortable, and once you feel very comfortable, you’ll tend to forget all the rules.”

POLL RESPONDENT CODI KOH WOULDN’T TRUST CLUB OR KARAOKE PATRONS TO STICK TO THE RULES

CHEERS FOR PUBS, BARS?

The pilot for pubs and bars is expected to kick off by December. Views on visiting them were mixed. About 35 per cent of respondents said they would patronise them, and 18 per cent said: “Maybe.”


Nightlife businesses said it’s tough to stay viable. A Phat Cat Collective, which owns bars and clubs, plans to pivot to F&B. Those that pivot can apply for a grant of up to $50,000 from Enterprise Singapore.

Pivot or pilot

