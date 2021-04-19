NUMBER OF PHOTOGRAPHERS FROM 130 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES WHO TOOK PART IN THE 64TH WORLD PRESS PHOTO CONTEST
From hugs to rescues, the winning pictures pack an emotional punch. Here are some of them.
The First Embrace by photographer Mads Nissen shows the first hug an 85-year-old in Brazil got in 5 months. Care homes closed their doors because of the Covid-19 crisis.
JURY MEMBER ON THE WORLD PRESS PHOTO OF THE YEAR
California Sea Lion Plays With Mask by photographer Ralph Pace highlights the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the environment.
NUMBER OF DISPOSABLE MASKS BEING USED EACH MONTH IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AS ESTIMATED IN A BBC REPORT
Log Pile Bouldering by photographer Adam Pretty shows a man training for bouldering in Germany. As sports facilities in Munich were closed because of the pandemic, athletes became creative in their training methods.
Rescue Of Giraffes From Flooding Island by photographer Ami Vitale shows a giraffe being transported to safety in a custom-built barge in Kenya.
The giraffes had to be tranquilised, which is a dangerous procedure as they are at risk of choking on their own saliva, and changes in blood pressure can cause brain damage. The photographer captured the drama and danger.
