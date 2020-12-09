The number of hawkers offering cashless payments more than doubled since June. Close to half of all 18,000 hawker stalls in Singapore accept cashless payment. The Hawkers Go Digital programme was key.
Hawkers who signed up for the Singapore Quick Response Code got a $300 bonus a month over five months if they had at least 20 cashless transactions monthly.
A 58-YEAR-OLD OLD AIRPORT ROAD HAWKER
A TOA PAYOH HAWKER WHO’S IN HIS 60S AND DOESN’T HAVE GOOD EYESIGHT
OLD AIRPORT ROAD HAWKER DON ENG, ON WHY SOME AREN’T JOINING HIM IN USING E-PAYMENTS
One method scammers used was to show screenshots of genuine earlier transactions as proof of payment. Another way is to flash the pre-payment page at hawkers, but not to approve the transaction.
HAWKER LUM SING YEW SAID IN CANTONESE, ADDING HE SUFFERED LOSSES OF UP TO $150
Hawkers who have difficulties with digital devices can get help at SG Digital community hubs. Of the 60 hubs, 25 are in libraries and the rest are in community centres.
PRODUCED BY: DENISE CHONG