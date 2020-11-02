published: Nov 3, 2020
Antarctica is the world's largest frozen reservoir of water. As temperatures warm and the land ice melts, the meltwater has nowhere to go but into the ocean.
If Antarctica's ice melts completely, sea levels could go up by 60m.
Even a tiny fraction of this amount would spell disaster for coastlines in Singapore and around the world
Cold water holds more oxygen, which is constantly whisked to the ocean’s surface by ferocious Antarctic winds.
As sea ice forms, the salt left behind dissolves into the surrounding water, making the waters surrounding the continent saltier.
The cold, salty water sinks, forming oxygen-rich Antarctic Bottom Water that flows to the other ocean basins on a great oceanic conveyor belt.
This helps to ventilate the deep seas of the world, allowing marine creatures to thrive.
In a warming world, pot-bellied penguins are turning out to be important indicators of the health of the Antarctic ecosystem.
Penguins rely on the ocean for food. Gentoo penguins make use of “penguin highways” to get from their colonies on land to the sea.
"We're seeing gradually the Gentoos taking over some of the places on the peninsula that were traditionally home to the Adelie penguins, that are moving further south because it is better adapted to colder places."
Nations around the world, including Singapore, are working to reduce emissions, to soften the impact of global warming, so Antarctica stays frozen.
Unless enough is done, much of the world could end up in deep water.
VIDEOS/ PHOTOS BY ASHLEIGH SIM, GETTY IMAGES