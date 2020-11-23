published: NOV 24, 2020
PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY FEEL MORE STRESSED SINCE STARTING WORKING FROM HOME
PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY ARE WORKING LONGER HOURS AT HOME THAN IN THE OFFICE
The pandemic has reduced traditional support structures to help employees cope with stress, while increasing the feeling of isolation. In the past, they could unwind with colleagues over meals and breaks.
For many workers, their homes are not conducive to working. Some households may have more than one family member doing virtual calls at the same time, while others do not even have proper work desks.
Many work longer hours as e-mails, calls now come in outside of their regular working hours.
MR PAUL HENG, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NEXT CAREER CONSULTING GROUP
One employee at a content marketing firm said employees had to fill out detailed time sheets on what they do every hour. A worker at a consultancy firm said she often received non-urgent messages from her supervisor after dinner time.
In October, a new inter-agency task force was convened to provide a coordinated national response to the mental health needs of Singaporeans arising from the coronavirus pandemic.