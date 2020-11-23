Feeling stressed out working from home? You are not alone. An online survey of 1,200 people by The Sunday Times found that for many...

published: NOV 24, 2020

WFH = Work From Hell

71%

PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY FEEL MORE STRESSED SINCE STARTING WORKING FROM HOME

77%

PEOPLE WHO SAY THEY ARE WORKING LONGER HOURS AT HOME THAN IN THE OFFICE

REASONS FOR STRESS:
ISOLATION

The pandemic has reduced traditional support structures to help employees cope with stress, while increasing the feeling of isolation. In the past, they could unwind with colleagues over meals and breaks.

home not conducive TO work

For many workers, their homes are not conducive to working. Some households may have more than one family member doing virtual calls at the same time, while others do not even have proper work desks.

BLURRED LINES

Many work longer hours as e-mails, calls now come in outside of their regular working hours.

“Where do we draw the line between office hours and after? No one has the right answer because this is new. Many choose to err on the side of caution, that it is better to stretch the working hours.”

MR PAUL HENG, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF NEXT CAREER CONSULTING GROUP

stressful practices

One employee at a content marketing firm said employees had to fill out detailed time sheets on what they do every hour. A worker at a consultancy firm said she often received non-urgent messages from her supervisor after dinner time.

WFH horror stories

Mental health task force

In October, a new inter-agency task force was convened to provide a coordinated national response to the mental health needs of Singaporeans arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the article
Read the article