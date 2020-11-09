published: NOV 12, 2020
Perhaps the most memorable part of the visit: An impromptu visit to Adam Road Hawker Centre. Mr Biden had a $3 glass of lime juice, posed for photos and chatted with diners.
"I said this is the local teh tarik. You mix the tea with condensed milk and then you pull. The more you pull the more bubbles form. He didn't try it though." said drinks stall owner Shahul Haeed.
Mr Biden and Mrs Jill Biden visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens and had an orchid hybrid named after them, the Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden.
MR JOE BIDEN
Mr Biden met several Singapore leaders during visit. He met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, founding PM Lee Kuan Yew and called on then President Tony Tan.
Mr Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden, and his daughter visited the National Library where they read to 60 pupils from five primary schools.
Mr Biden concluded the trip with a visit to US aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney, and the USS Freedom, a littoral combat ship deployed at Changi Naval Base.
“We see a huge opportunity to strengthen our relationships in Singapore, and to really expand them, as part of our rebalancing strategy, so that both nations, and the region as a whole, can benefit from the work we do together," Mr Biden said in a written interview with The Straits Times ahead of his visit.
PHOTOS: ST FILE, VIDEOS: WHITEHOUSE.GOV