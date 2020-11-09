The president-elect of the US is no stranger to Singapore. Here are some of the highlights of his three-day trip here in 2013.

published: NOV 12, 2020

When Joe Biden visited Singapore

Adam Road Hawker Centre

Perhaps the most memorable part of the visit: An impromptu visit to Adam Road Hawker Centre. Mr Biden had a $3 glass of lime juice, posed for photos and chatted with diners.

Teh tarik or lime juice?

"I said this is the local teh tarik. You mix the tea with condensed milk and then you pull. The more you pull the more bubbles form. He didn't try it though." said drinks stall owner Shahul Haeed.

Botanic Gardens

Mr Biden and Mrs Jill Biden visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens and had an orchid hybrid named after them, the Dendrobium Joe and Jill Biden.

“Never did I think in my wildest dreams that I would have an orchid named after me and my wife. That is beyond any expectations I ever had as a child or as an adult”

MR JOE BIDEN

High-level meetings

Mr Biden met several Singapore leaders during visit. He met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, founding PM Lee Kuan Yew and called on then President Tony Tan.

Biden family at the National Library

Mr Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden, and his daughter visited the National Library where they read to 60 pupils from five primary schools.

Read the article

Changi Naval Base

Mr Biden concluded the trip with a visit to US aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney, and the USS Freedom, a littoral combat ship deployed at Changi Naval Base.

US-Singapore ties

“We see a huge opportunity to strengthen our relationships in Singapore, and to really expand them, as part of our rebalancing strategy, so that both nations, and the region as a whole, can benefit from the work we do together," Mr Biden said in a written interview with The Straits Times ahead of his visit.

More on the visit
REPORTING BY TAN TAM MEI.

PHOTOS: ST FILE, VIDEOS: WHITEHOUSE.GOV

Discover more
