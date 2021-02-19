What's on Singapore's cultural heritage list?

published: Feb 20, 2021
Originally from China's Chaoshan region, the hawker staple comprises broad sheets of rice noodles in soup and pork offal.
The craft of making drums like the kompang, hadrah and gendang had died out here before a revival of the Malay cultural scene in the 1990s.
Demand for garlands remain high, especially during Hindu religious festive periods but there are concerns about the craft with few young people picking it up.
Tempeh, made from fermented beans here, and tapai, fermented rice cakes, are unique to South-east Asia and widely used in Malay and Peranakan cuisines.
Celebrated over eight days here, Passover is one of the most important festivals of the 2,500-strong Jewish community in Singapore.
There have been fewer commissions in recent years for these boards - hung at temples, clan associations and more - and a lack of successors to continue the craft.
A lot of what Singaporeans now recognise as lohei came from four chefs from Lai Wah Restaurant who came up with a seven-coloured raw fish salad in 1964 and paired auspicious phrases with some of the ingredients.
Zapin originated in Yemen and was introduced to the region in the 14th century. Dancers mimic the movement of animals and the natural world.
