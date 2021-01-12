Look out for

the spike protein



While it's thought that there are over a thousand Covid-19 variants circulating, the new strains have sparked concern because of mutations to their spike protein. That's the vital part of the virus that helps it infect cells.



Findings show these mutations help the virus enter human cells more easily, and could make antibodies less effective at attacking them.



But for now, none of the new strains were found to be more deadly than previous variants.