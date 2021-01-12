published: jan 13 2020
The variant was first detected in south-east England. Scientists found that this variant was more infectious, spreading 56 per cent faster than previous strains.
So far, the strain has spread to 45 countries, triggering a tightening of travel restrictions.
The strain was first detected in October in the port area of Nelson Mandela Bay. It was found to have mutated even further than the UK variant, and was spreading much faster than earlier strains detected in the country.
This has led to a resurgence of cases in South Africa, with numbers surpassing the first wave of the pandemic. At one point, daily cases hit 21,000, a new high.
Some 17 million mink were culled after the discovery of the new variant, known as Cluster 5, in mink farms in the country's west Jutland.
12 people were also infected with the strain.
Authorities ordered the cull after the variant was found to weaken the body's ability to form antibodies, and posed potential threats to future vaccines.
A new variant was detected in Japan this month, after it was found in four people who arrived from Brazil.
For now, scientists can only say that it is separate from previous strains, but similar to the highly contagious UK and South Africa strains.
The discovery comes as Japan is battling a third wave of infections.
While it's thought that there are over a thousand Covid-19 variants circulating, the new strains have sparked concern because of mutations to their spike protein. That's the vital part of the virus that helps it infect cells.
Findings show these mutations help the virus enter human cells more easily, and could make antibodies less effective at attacking them.
But for now, none of the new strains were found to be more deadly than previous variants.
There's been some uncertainty over the South Africa variant because of how much it has mutated. The Japan strain too, remains untested.
Still, early findings suggest that the leading vaccines are likely to be effective against the new strains, especially the UK variant.
Experts warn though, that once the virus undergoes too many changes, current vaccines will need updating.
