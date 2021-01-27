Welcome to the herd:
baby animals

PUBLISHED: jan 28, 2021

Oct 2020: Simba, the lion cub

The zoo welcomed its first lion cub conceived through assisted reproduction on Oct 23. The procedure, which involved artificial insemination from his father, Mufasa, is rarely conducted on lions.

July 2020: Critically-endangered monkey

Remember Indonesia's "selfie monkey"? Well, the same species, a Celebes crested macaque named Joyo, was born in time for the zoo's reopening after its Covid-19 lockdown.

June 2020: First male Malayan tapir

Bintang, or Star in Malay, was the first male tapir calf born at the Night Safari after a decades-long wait.

Feb 2020: Twin lemur surprise

The arrival of the pair of primates were particularly special as their species only breeds once a year. The last time the zoo welcomed the birth of the critically endangered red ruffed lemur was 11 years ago.

Feb 2020: Rare kangaroo

The mammal belongs to the Goodfellow's tree kangaroo species, one of the rarest animals in zoos around the world. With the arrival of this minuscule marsupial, the global population of this species under human care now stands at just 58.

Dec 2019: Endangered white rhino

The zoo received an early Christmas present with the birth of a Southern white rhinoceros calf, named Dalia. The species is frequently poached for their horns, which some believe have medicinal properties.

Dec 2018: Solomon Islands birds

The birth of four baby Santa Cruz ground doves made the Jurong Bird Park the first institution in the world to breed the highly-threatened species. Roughly half of their population were rescued from the Solomon Islands after a volcanic eruption destroyed most of their habitat in 2018.

Hundreds of animals are born in Singapore's four wildlife parks each year.

They include some of the most endangered species on the planet, and others that are difficult to breed.

Over four million visitors visit the attractions yearly.

SOURCE: ST REPORT BY Cheryl Tan, Wong Shiying, Prisca Ang, Toh Ting Wei, Ng Huiwen, Ang Qing. st PHOTOS BY ong wee jin. photos by wildlife reserves singapore, afp. VIDEOS BY wildlife reserves singapore.

PRODUCED BY: JO-ANN QUAH

