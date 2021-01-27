The zoo welcomed its first lion cub conceived through assisted reproduction on Oct 23. The procedure, which involved artificial insemination from his father, Mufasa, is rarely conducted on lions.
Remember Indonesia's "selfie monkey"? Well, the same species, a Celebes crested macaque named Joyo, was born in time for the zoo's reopening after its Covid-19 lockdown.
Bintang, or Star in Malay, was the first male tapir calf born at the Night Safari after a decades-long wait.
The arrival of the pair of primates were particularly special as their species only breeds once a year. The last time the zoo welcomed the birth of the critically endangered red ruffed lemur was 11 years ago.
The mammal belongs to the Goodfellow's tree kangaroo species, one of the rarest animals in zoos around the world. With the arrival of this minuscule marsupial, the global population of this species under human care now stands at just 58.
The zoo received an early Christmas present with the birth of a Southern white rhinoceros calf, named Dalia. The species is frequently poached for their horns, which some believe have medicinal properties.
The birth of four baby Santa Cruz ground doves made the Jurong Bird Park the first institution in the world to breed the highly-threatened species. Roughly half of their population were rescued from the Solomon Islands after a volcanic eruption destroyed most of their habitat in 2018.
